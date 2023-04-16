After the murder of gangster-turned-politician Atique Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed in UP's Prayagraj, the lawyer of the former expressed his shock over the incident. Advocate Vishal Mishra called their killing a "huge mistake". On Saturday, the duo brothers were shot dead by three assailants. The incident took place at 10:30 PM when they both were heading to a medical college in Prayagraj. The two brothers were being escorted by the UP Police and they were heading to a medical college for a medical check-up.

“How did such a huge mistake happen by the police,” Atique’s lawyer Vishal Mishra asserted. “Atique and Ashraf fell to the ground after getting shot,” the lawyer added. As per the reports, Mishra made it clear during his conversation with the media that the UP Police have caught those assailants who shot the mafia and his brother. Meanwhile, the UP administration has imposed Section 144 in all the UP districts. Earlier, today the image of two out of three assailants surfaced online.

The assailants disguised as journalists

In the visuals obtained by Republic TV, the three assailants can be seen shooting at the gangster and his brother. As per the report, the three killers came to the spot on a bike and were disguised as journalists. Around 36 bullets were shot at the felons by the three shooters on the site. While the three assailants were disguised as journalists, they were carrying a dummy camera and even a mic. According to Republic TV, the UP Police stated that a constable got injured in the whole ordeal. In the midst of all the chaos, a journalist from ANI sustained injuries by the Saturday incident.