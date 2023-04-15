Moment Atique Ahmed Was Killed Caught On Camera In Disturbing Footage; WATCH

Gangster Atique Ahmed was shot dead along with his brother Ashraf Ahmed in Prayagraj during the late night hours of April 15. The duo was being taken for a medical examination before being sent to 14-day judicial custody but were shot dead on the way. Republic TV has accessed the footage of the exact moment when the brothers were killed. The video shows the Ahmed brothers being escorted by police and in presence of media persons when an unknown person shoots Atique in the head at point-blank range followed by a bullet to his brother.

Atique Ahmed's killers were dressed as journalists

According to sources, the killing was carried out by three people and the three have been arrested by the police. It has been learnt that the killers were dressed as journalists and even carried a dummy camera and a microphone with them. Meanwhile, CM Yogi Adityanath has summoned top police officials for a meeting after the incident. Several family members of Atique also reached the spot. The forensic team has reached the spot and has started collecting evidence from the site. As many as 27 bullet shells have been recovered. The bike the shooters used to reach the crime scene has also been seized and an alert has been issued across the state, according to sources.

Atique and his brother were sent to 14-day judicial custody on Thursday in connection with the Umesh Pal murder case. They were also about to be interrogated by the Police during their 5-day remand.

The former politician was accused in the 2005 BSP MLA Raju Pal murder case and also in the Umesh Pal murder case which happened in February this year. His killing comes just a day after his son Asad Ahmed and his partner Ghulam was killed in an encounter by the UP STF in Jhansi. His son, the third among five, was also an accused in the murder case of Umesh Pal and had Rs 5 lakh bounty on his head. Atique's eldest son Umar is lodged in the Lucknow jail, while the second son Ali is lodged in Naini Central Jail in separate cases. The fourth son Ahjam and the youngest son Aban are housed in a juvenile home in Prayagraj.