Last Updated:

Atishi Questions Finance Dept Over Delay In Release Of Funds To 12 DU Colleges

Atishi directed that the second quarterly grant of Rs 100 cr should be released without any further delay.

General News
 
| Written By
Press Trust Of India

Delhi minister Atishi (Image: PTI)


Delhi minister Atishi has questioned the finance department over the nearly "one-and-a-half-month delay" in the release of Rs 100 crore to 12 fully funded colleges of DU by the city government. 

In a note, she said that the fund was approved in June but it has not reached the colleges.  The minister asked the finance department about the delay between the announcement and the implementation of her order.

Atishi directed that the second quarterly grant of Rs 100 cr should be released without any further delay.

"The faculty and the ministerial staff of these colleges cannot suffer due to administrative technicalities and the finance department should have facilitatory approach over these financial issues," she said.

READ | Over 4 lakh students in Delhi switched from private to govt schools: Atishi
READ | This is a completely false: Delhi Minister Atishi on BJP's OSD claim
READ | AAP govt will establish coordination between departments and NCCSA: Atishi
READ | Hope Manish Sisodia will come out soon: Delhi Cabinet Minister Atishi on Independence Day

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

First Published:
COMMENT