Atishi Questions Finance Dept Over Delay In Release Of Funds To 12 DU Colleges

Delhi minister Atishi has questioned the finance department over the nearly "one-and-a-half-month delay" in the release of Rs 100 crore to 12 fully funded colleges of DU by the city government.

In a note, she said that the fund was approved in June but it has not reached the colleges. The minister asked the finance department about the delay between the announcement and the implementation of her order.

Atishi directed that the second quarterly grant of Rs 100 cr should be released without any further delay.

"The faculty and the ministerial staff of these colleges cannot suffer due to administrative technicalities and the finance department should have facilitatory approach over these financial issues," she said.