PM Modi Launches 'Atma Nirbhar Uttar Pradesh Rojgar Abhiyan' Through Video Conference

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated the 'Atma Nirbhar Uttar Pradesh Rojgar Abhiyan' through video conferencing. The programme is touted to be the largest employment generating scheme in the country aimed at providing employment to about 1.25 crore people in Uttar Pradesh. PM Modi after the virtual inauguration also spoke with the beneficiaries from six districts of the state, who shared their experience during the COVID and their plans about the future. Women beneficiaries too participated in the conversations with PM Modi.

PM @narendramodi interacting with Sh. Kurbaan Ali, a returnee from Mumbai, where he was working as a carpenter and who has now returned to his home district of Siddharthnagar. Kurbaan ji shares with the Prime Minister all the public works that are underway in the village. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 26, 2020

PM @narendramodi in discussion with Sh. Nagendra Singh, from district Gorakhpur. Sh. Singh who was previously working in Ahmedabad, has now decided to stay on and work in his home village, shares experiences under COVID-19, and future plans. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 26, 2020

PM @narendramodi interacting with small entrepreneurs like Sh. Amarendra Kumar from Sant Kabir Nagar district. These entrepreneurs have generated employment for returnees in industries like hosiery and bakery; and have plans to expand further. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 26, 2020

Watch the prime minister's address and the conversation with the beneficiaries here:

A commendable step towards UP’s progress. https://t.co/AHhhRkBCai — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 26, 2020

READ | 'Got Bribe From China To Push For FTA': Law Min Levels Charge On Cong-linked Foundation

READ | MoS Kishan Reddy Condemns Congress After Chowdhury's 'hatching Eggs' Remark On Indian Army

PM Modi targets previous UP government

While speaking about how the Yogi Adityanath led Uttar Pradesh government has transformed the Coronavirus crisis into an opportunity for the development of the state, PM Modi took a shot on the previous government run by Congress.

"We cannot even imagine the current results in the manner in which the previous government was being run before 2017 in UP. If this was the earlier government, it would have avoided this (COVID-19) challenge by giving excuses of the number of hospitals, or the number of beds," PM Modi said in his address.

"Yogi Ji, his government, understood the seriousness of the situation. He and his government worked on a war footing. Be it a quarantine centre, isolation facilities, full strength was given for its construction," PM Modi added.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has also directed authorities to do skill mapping of the labourers who can then be provided work in accordance to their skills. The employment generation programme of UP is seemingly in line with the Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan which is a massive rural public works scheme aimed at empowering and providing livelihood opportunities to the returnee migrant workers and rural citizens.

READ | India Slams China, Says They Are 'amassing Troops At LAC Since May' Amid Talks

READ | SHOCKER: Imran Khan Terms Osama Bin Laden A 'martyr', Contradicts Own 2019 Admission

Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan

With an aim to helping the rural economy, Prime Minister Modi introduced the Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan to provide employment to the migrant workers who returned from cities to their native places due to lockdown consequential to the COVID-19 health crisis. The purpose of the programme is to provide employment to the returning migrants amid the health crisis.

A total of 116 districts with more than 25,000 returnee migrant workers across six states, namely Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jharkhand and Odisha have been chosen for the campaign which includes 27 'Aspirational Districts'. These districts are estimated to cover about 2/3 of such migrant workers. Rs 50,000 crores worth of work will be carried out providing 125 days of employment to such migrant workers. It will be a coordinated effort between 12 different ministries.