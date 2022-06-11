Atmanirbhar Bharat Helping Transform India: EAM Jaishankar Tells Students At IIM Bangalore

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar, while delivering a talk on 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore, said that India is in the middle of a revolution with the delivery of life-changing government schemes.

The Union Minister explained that India is undergoing a revolution with life-changing drastically in the backdrop of the people of the country being connected at a massive scale with life-changing government schemes taken up in the last eight years. More and more people are now getting a bank account, electricity connection, owning a house, getting access to potable water, replacing firewood in kitchens with LPG and public health, Jaishankar said, adding that this revolution is happening democratically.

'Entering a different India'

Referring to the dramatic change in the last few years, the External Affairs Minister told students that they will be entering a different India when they begin their careers than what it was when they started studying.

He added the country, in a bid to create a social security net, is going through a socio-economic change. This will raise the bottmline of the country, he said.

EAM Jaishankar on 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'

The adoption of the concept of Aatmanirbhar Bharat will transform India in terms of the skills acquired by the people, demand generation and the acumen and entrepreneurial spirit, said Jaishankar. He added that the country doesn't want to become self-reliant by building walls around it but by engaging with other countries.

Focusing on the importance given to human resources under Aatmanirbhar Bharat, EAM Jaishankar said the underpinning of self-reliant India is the people-centric policies as people are the most important resource for the country. He added that raising the quality of the human resources will prove to be a game changer for the country in the times to come.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar asserted that the process for change has now begun. Attributing the success of the governemt schemes to the adoption of digital technology, the Union Minister said that the last-mile delivery is being made possible due to the change in governance by adopting digital tech.

(Image: @iimb_official/Twitter)