Atmanirbhar Corner To Be Launched By TRIFED In Embassies All Across The World

In a bid to strengthen the Atmanirbhar Bharat mission, the Tribal Co-operative Marketing Development Federation of India (TRIFED) is gearing up to set up Atmanirbhar Bharat corners in 75 Indian missions and embassies across the world in the next three months. TRIFED will carry the mission in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The initiative was first inaugurated by India's Ambassador to Thailand, Suchitra Durai, and the Indian envoy to Bangkok, R. Swaminathan, on Independence Day this year.

According to a press release issued by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, "TRIFED is setting up an Atmanirbhar Bharat corner in 75 Indian Missions/Embassies across the world in the next 90 days. The first Atma Nirbhar Bharat corner has been successfully inaugurated at the Indian Embassy in Bangkok, Thailand on the occasion of Independence Day by Ambassador Mrs. Suchitra Durai and Retd. Ambassador R. Swaminathan. The corner will be an exclusive space to promote GI-tagged tribal art and craft products, besides natural and organic products. ".

The statement further read that "Catalogues and brochures that showcase the richness and variety of tribal products have also been shared with the Missions and embassies. The 75 countries include Jamaica, Ireland, Turkey, Kenya, Mongolia, Israel, Finland, France, and Canada, Singapore, Russia, the US, Indonesia, Greece, and Cyprus. TRIFED is in the process of dispatching tribal products for each of these missions' corners."

The Tribal Federation of India has been proactively working with several ministries like the Ministry of Commerce, Ministry of Culture, Ministry of Tourism, and the Office of the Prime Minister to promote the GI Tag along with tribal products and the symbolizing empowerment of tribal artisans. TRIED is working at ground level both in design and implementation to move ahead with the nation's strategy for India @ 75 with a focus on covering development into a grand movement. Notably, TRIFED is also working on "Vocal for Local" and undertaking several activities while contributing towards tribal empowerment.

Earlier, TRIFED had hosted a Tribes India Conclave in collaboration with the Ministry of External Affairs and the Government of India at Tribes India Aadi Mahotsav. As many as 120 diplomats from over 30 foreign missions in India have visited the Aadi Mahotsav. With this initiative, it is expected that these India-made unique products will get a wider market, and "Vocal for Local, Buy Tribal" can be achieved. This initiative will aid in the development of the tribal brand, the raising of funds, and the employment of tribal people across the country, said the Ministry of Tribal Affairs in the statement.

(With Inputs from ANI/PIB)