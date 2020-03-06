'Atmosphere Has Improved A Lot': Dy CM Manish Sisodia Visits Schools In Northeast Delhi

As normalcy seems to have been restored in North-east Delhi, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia visited schools in the area to interact with the students and teachers amidst the ongoing exam season. Manish Sisodia, who is also the Education Minister of Delhi, visited schools in Gokulpur and Khajuri Khas, two of the most hard-hit areas during the violence that happened two weeks ago. The North-East Delhi clashes claimed 53 lives, leaving over 200 people injured.

"I went to government schools in North East Delhi and talk to children, parents, and teachers The atmosphere has improved a lot, and I am happy that the children are now paying full attention to their exams. There is nothing more important than the future of children and their families," tweeted Manish Sisodia.

उत्तर पूर्वी दिल्ली के सरकारी स्कूलों में जाकर बच्चों, अभिभवकों और अध्यापकों से बात की



माहौल में काफ़ी सुधार है, और मुझे खुशी है कि बच्चे अब अपने exams पर पूरी तरह से ध्यान दे पा रहे हैं



बच्चों और उनके परिवारों के भविष्य से ज़्यादा ज़रूरी कुछ नहीं है pic.twitter.com/ycfX9NKR06 — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) March 6, 2020

Update on schools and exams in NE Delhi

Police has been holding regular meetings with locals in Jafrabad, Maujpur, Babarpur, Chand Bagh, Shiv Vihar, Bhajanpura, Yamuna Vihar and Mustafabad to keep a track of the situation. Officials reported that the schools in North-east Delhi were asked to remain closed till March 7 in view of the violence. Due to the violence, the annual exams were also postponed.

The CBSE had said that any further delay in conducting board exams in violence-affected parts of northeast Delhi may hamper the chances of students in admission to professional courses like medical and engineering. The CBSE had postponed its Board exams till February 29 in the area.

The Board Exam held on March 3 recorded over 98 percent attendance, according to officials at the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). The class 12 students appeared for the History exam, while no paper was scheduled for class 10 yet.

