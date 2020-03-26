The Debate
Atrocious! Kolkata Woman Licks Cop When Stopped Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

General News

In the 45-seconds video clip shared on social media, the woman can be seen aggressively approaching the police officer and licking his uniform in Kolkata.

Kolkata

As India is going through a nationwide lockdown due to combat the coronavirus pandemic, authorities are trying to make sure there are no violators. However, an incident from Kolkata left netizens furious after a woman heckled police officers and licked his uniform to protest the barricading and questioning.

In the 45-seconds video clip shared on social media, the woman can be seen aggressively approaching towards the police officer and licking his uniform. When the police officer asked why she behaved in such a manner, the woman claimed that she was sick and going to visit a doctor and there was no reason to stop her.

'Should be punished'

The officer argued that he was questioning the chauffeur as per the routine under the lockdown but the woman claimed that the cops harassed and pushed her. The woman said that she needed to go to a doctor as she lives alone and has to take care of herself. But the social media was not satisfied by the woman’s argument and slammed her for endangering the lives of cops during a pandemic.

