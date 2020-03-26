Atrocious! Kolkata Woman Licks Cop When Stopped Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

As India is going through a nationwide lockdown due to combat the coronavirus pandemic, authorities are trying to make sure there are no violators. However, an incident from Kolkata left netizens furious after a woman heckled police officers and licked his uniform to protest the barricading and questioning.

In the 45-seconds video clip shared on social media, the woman can be seen aggressively approaching towards the police officer and licking his uniform. When the police officer asked why she behaved in such a manner, the woman claimed that she was sick and going to visit a doctor and there was no reason to stop her.

Fraying nerves on Day 4 of the lockdown in West Bengal.



An altercation with the police in Salt Lake town saw a person lick an officer. pic.twitter.com/ykaThwqO98 — Shoaib Daniyal (@ShoaibDaniyal) March 25, 2020

Read: COVID-19: Delivery From Online Grocery Platforms Comes To Halt In Kolkata Amid Lockdown

Read: Roads Empty But People Resort To Panic Buying At Kolkata Markets Amid Lockdown

'Should be punished'

The officer argued that he was questioning the chauffeur as per the routine under the lockdown but the woman claimed that the cops harassed and pushed her. The woman said that she needed to go to a doctor as she lives alone and has to take care of herself. But the social media was not satisfied by the woman’s argument and slammed her for endangering the lives of cops during a pandemic.

Video shows she is at fault. Police didn’t even touched her. They are on duty and risking their life to save others. This is how we behave. Such ppl should be punished for misbehaving. — Jaya RK (@Jayanti_RK) March 26, 2020

Strict action should be taken on these kind of people, they should respect service providing people for our safety. What she want to prove, see her foolish behaviour. Ek thappad dekar chup karana tha aisi lady Ko. Bewakoof — D.Edward (@edward_devraj) March 26, 2020

I hope she was arrested after the end of this video? — Anbanavan (@kidslayers) March 25, 2020

Read: Sourav Ganguly Amazed At Empty Kolkata Streets For The 1st Time Post West Bengal Lockdown

Read: Amitabh Bachchan Shares Shocking Pictures Of Abandoned Hot Spots In Kolkata; See Pics