ATS Detains Two Associates Of Suspected Terrorist Rizwan In UP's Unnao

In a significant development, the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Sunday, July 2, detained two associates of suspected terrorist Rizwan from Unnao, Uttar Pradesh. The arrests were made as part of an ongoing investigation into Rizwan's activities and possible links to Kashmir-based terrorist networks. The ATS has been closely monitoring Rizwan and his associates for the past two months, suspecting their involvement in activities that pose a threat to national security.

According to sources, Rizwan, along with his associates, has been under surveillance due to concerns over their alleged attempts to radicalize and recruit youths through social media platforms. The ATS suspects that Rizwan and his network were operating a nursery for terrorism in the Awadh region of Uttar Pradesh, with the intention of carrying out nefarious activities in the future.

The detained associates, identified as Saddam Sheikh and another individual whose identity has not been disclosed, are believed to have played a crucial role in Rizwan's plans. They are expected to provide valuable information about Rizwan's connections, especially his contacts in Kashmir.

Rizwan part of a larger network of anti-nationals ?

The ATS has announced that Rizwan will be taken into custody and subjected to further questioning. Authorities are particularly interested in probing his Kashmir connection and uncovering potential links to extremist organizations operating in the troubled region. The investigation aims to gather evidence and ascertain whether Rizwan's activities are part of a larger network involved in anti-national activities.

The arrest of Rizwan's associates highlights the growing concern over the influence of social media platforms in radicalising and recruiting vulnerable youths. The ease of access and anonymity provided by these platforms pose a significant challenge for law enforcement agencies, necessitating a proactive approach to counter such threats.