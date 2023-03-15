Attack On Former MLA: NIA Raids Locations Of 8 Accused In Jharkhand

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has carried out searches at houses of eight accused in a case related to the Naxal attack on former BJP MLA Gurucharan Nayak in Jharkhand last year that had left two policemen dead, an official said on Wednesday.

In July last year, the NIA was entrusted with the investigation of the attack which occurred at Jhilrua School playground in West Singhbhum district on January 4. The armed cadre of CPI(Maoist) had also looted weapons of the slain personnel.

"All the eight suspects whose premises were searched on Tuesday are active members of the Maoist support network. They assisted Action Team Members of CPI (Maoist) and provided logistic support to the armed cadres of CPI (Maoist) in mounting the attack on the former MLA," an NIA spokesperson said.

During the searches, the official said several posters of CPI (Maoist), documents related to illegal Kolhan State, digital devices and various other incriminating documents have been recovered and seized.

On January 1, the NIA had filed a supplementary chargesheet against 14 accused in the case.