Attacked Tarn Taran Police Station In Punjab Was Warned Of Being On Terror Radar

Hours after Sarhali Police Station in Punjab’s Tarn Taran was attacked, orders regarding the deployment of armed jawans have been issued by the authorities. Following this, an order was pasted on the wall of the Sarhali Police Station after it was attacked by unknown miscreants with a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) during the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.

According to sources, it has been learnt that earlier on October 15, an alert was issued that Punjab police’s buildings and police stations are on the radar of terror groups and gangsters. Notably, the recent attack is suspected to be carried out by Khalistan-backed terrorists under the patronage of the Pakistani intelligence unit, ISI.

Speaking to the media, Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav said, “Preliminary investigation reveals that around 11.22 pm last night, a grenade was fired from highway using RPG. It hit Suvidha Centre of Sarhali Poloce Station. An FIR has been registered under UAPA and the forensic team has arrived on the spot. Army squad has also arrived.

BJP attacks AAP

Following the attack on the Sarhali Police Station, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) slammed the Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann-led state government in Punjab stating that the attack on the police station is “proof of AAP government’s failure”.

Speaking to reporters, BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa said, "The rocket-launcher-type weapon fired at a police station in Sarhali in Tarn Taran district is a terror attack. AAP government has not taken any measures and there have been several reports of various attacks like these in the past few months. Punjab Police’s intelligence headquarters in Mohali was also attacked recently."

Deepening his attack on AAP, Sirsa further added, "Innocent people are being killed. Gangsters have no fear left, they are continuously carrying out such attacks. The law and order in Punjab is day-by-day getting worse. This is because Arvind Kejriwal wants to run the Punjab government from Delhi via remote control. His intentions are identical to Gandhi's family in the 1990s.”

Punjab's Tarn Taran Police Station attacked

The Sarhali Police Station in Punjab’s Tarn Taran district was attacked with a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) during the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, indicating a possible terror attack. However, an investigation have been launched into the matter. Notably, the attack has created panic as Sarhali Police Station, which is near Amritsar-Bathinda Highway in the Tarn Taran district, is not far off from the border.

At the time of the attack, a total of nine cops were present inside the police station including SHO. No casualty has been reported.