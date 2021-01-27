Attacked With Swords & Tractors, Cornered In Red Fort: Injured Delhi Police Recount Ordeal

A peaceful tractor rally dissolved into anarchy on the streets of Delhi as thousands of protesters broke through barriers, clashed with police, brandished swords and sticks, overturned vehicles, and hoisted communal flags from the ramparts of Red Fort on Republic Day. The Delhi Police on Wednesday said that more than 300 personnel of the police force have been injured after being attacked by protesting farmers. Some police officers are seriously injured and are admitted to the hospital.

An injured police officer named Joginder, who was present at the Red Fort during the time of violence said, "In the morning, when we were on our duty at the Red Fort, we had put barricades everywhere, but just a few minutes after the parade began, protestors arrived on tractors and started throwing the barricades." "While we were all on duty at the Red Fort yesterday, a few farmers had arrived for protest, but they doing it peacefully. A few minutes later, few more men arrived on bikes, but they did not look like farmers and then they started screaming, pelting stones, and attacked with swords. When we tried to escape and cried for help, no one could hear us as the protestors were jumping atop of us," said an injured female police constable who was also present at the Red Fort on January 26.

Farmers Tractor Rally turns violent

As India celebrated its 72nd Republic Day, the farmers' tractor rally which was planned on nine pre-decided routes turned violent at points. Some farmers forcibly entered Central Delhi, clashing with Delhi police and planted flags at the Red Fort. The entire area saw chaotic scenes for hours as the protesters threw stones at police and damaged vehicles. Police personnel tried to control the mob by baton-charging them and lobbing tear gas shells.

After 11 rounds of Centre-farmer talks, both failed to reach a mutual decision last week after a five-hour meeting with the associations refusing to agree to the Centre's proposal for suspending the implementation of the aforesaid legislation for one and a half years. Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar categorically said that the Union government is ready for another meeting only if the farmers want to discuss this proposal. Thereafter, the protesting farmers had come to an agreement with the Delhi police to hold their Republic Day tractor rally peacefully.

The Delhi Police had permitted farmers to take out the tractor rally on three routes emanating from the Singhu border, the Tikri border, and the Ghazipur border covering 62 km, 60 km, and 46 km respectively. Darshan Pal, Rajinder Singh, Balbir Singh Rajewal, Buta Singh Burjgil, and Joginder Singh Ugraha were asked to coordinate with the police during the rally. Additionally, the Police mandated that a maximum of 5000 persons with 5000 tractors can participate in the Republic Day rally from noon to 5 pm. However, the rally took a violent turn after groups of farmers broke police barricades at the Delhi border to enter the national capital before the allocated time.

