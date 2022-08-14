Attari Border's Beating Retreat Draws Big Cheer For BSF Jawans Ahead Of Independence Day

The beating retreat ceremony was held at the Attari-Wagah border in Punjab's Amritsar on the eve of Independence Day, August 14, 2022. The ceremony is a daily military practice that India's Border Security Force (BSF) and Pakistan Rangers have jointly followed together since 1959. A huge crowd had gathered at the Attari-Wagah border right before the beating retreat ceremony and were heard singing songs of patriotism, dancing and hoisting the Indian National flag. India will celebrate its Independence Day on Monday, August 15.

The Beating Retreat is an iconic ritual of lowering the national flags of both countries at the border just before the sunset. The BSF soldiers were seen marching forward with vigour and ferocity as they proudly carried the national flag in their hands. There were various cultural performances that were organised as part of the Beating Retreat ceremony.

Prior to the beating retreat ceremony on August 14, Pakistan Rangers and the BSF exchanged sweets at the Attari-Wagah border, Amritsar on the occasion of Independence Day of Pakistan.

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is an initiative launched by the Government of India to commemorate 75 years of independence and the glorious history of its people, culture, and achievements. The official journey of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav commenced from March 21, 2021 and will end post a year on August 15, 2023.

This Mahotsav is dedicated to the people of India who have not only been instrumental in bringing India thus far in its evolutionary journey but also hold within them the power and potential to enable Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of activating India 2.0, fuelled by the spirit of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

Image: PTI