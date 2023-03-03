'Attempt To Defame India': Anurag Thakur Slams Rahul Gandhi Over 'Pegasus' Remark In UK

Union Minister Anurag Thakur launched a stinging attack on Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Friday after he alleged while delivering a lecture at Cambridge University that the Indian government was using Israeli spyware Pegasus to snoop into his phone. The BJP leader highlighted that Rahul Gandhi is making continuous attempts to defame India by taking the help of his foreign friends.

The BJP leader said, "When it comes to Pegasus, why didn't Rahul Gandhi submit his phone to the intelligence unit for investigation? A politician who is out on bail, what was there in his phone? It's probably due to this he didn't submit it. Why didn't other leaders (of Congress) submit their phones?

"Telling lies repeatedly and taking the help of foreign friends to defame the country has become a habit of Rahul Gandhi. It can be his (Rahul Gandhi) hatred towards PM Modi. However, the continuous attempts of defaming the country bring the agenda of Congress under question," he added.

#LIVE | Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Rahul Gandhi's Pegasus remark: Rahul Gandhi is again doing this work of hue & cry on foreign soil. Pegasus is in his mind.



Anurag Thakur slams Rahul Gandhi over NE poll results

The BJP leader went on to take a dig at the Wayanad MP over the northeast poll results and said, "Yesterday's election results show that Congress has been wiped out from the country. Now, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi is sobbing again on his issues in a foreign country."

"Today, the respect toward Prime Minister Narendra Modi which has increased significantly is being recognised by global leaders. Rahul Gandhi should at least listen to the Italian Prime Minister who said that PM Modi has emerged as a popular global leader. However, he (Rahul Gandhi) might not accept what the Italian PM said. He also didn't accept the mandate of people," he added.

Anurag Thakur's comment comes after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi launched a scathing attack on the Centre while delivering his lecture at Cambridge University. The 52-year-old Congress leader said alleged that an attack has been unleashed on the basic structure of the Indian democracy and claimed that the Indian government used Israeli spyware Pegasus to snoop into his phone.

Raking up the Pegasus snooping issue, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi went on to mention "A large number of political leaders had Pegasus on their phones." He also claimed that Intelligence officers asked him to be extra careful while speaking on the phone as his calls were being recorded.