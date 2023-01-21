Attempt To Demolish Lord Shiva Temple In MP’s Rewa, Officials Claim Renovation On

The temperature rose in the area in Rewa under the Civil line police station after an attempt to raze down a Lord Shiva temple by a JCB, near the BJP office in Rewa. After this, the people of Bajrang Sena reached the spot and strongly protested against the action. However, an official also said the dilapidated portion of the temple was razed to build an even bigger temple at the place.

The permission for action on the temple was neither taken from the district administration nor any information given to the committee said an official.

Police and administration weren’t instructed

Post the action, angry people also tried to jam the road, but the police of the Civil Line station reached the spot and tried to pacify the matter.

The sentiments of the locals were hurt by the bulldozer running on the temple. In the meantime, SDM Huzur Anurag Tiwari, who reached the spot, explained to the people, after which the matter was resolved and the crowd dispersed. He said, “Prima facie, it appears the temple was razed for renovation purposes however, the police and the local administration weren’t taken into confidence. We weren’t informed.”

On the other hand, city president and BJP leader Venkatesh Pandey said that some part of the temple was dilapidated, due to which it had to be beautified, but some people forcibly came and started a ruckus by making it an issue. Pandey said, “Some miscreants came and said the mandir is being demolished. They were creating a ruckus. The temple is being renovated. The Mandir committee has said this is to beautify the temple.”

Image: Republic