'Attempt To Instigate, Corner Us': Telangana BJP On KTR's 'slipper' Remark On Bandi Sanjay

Telangana BJP on Wednesday stated that Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) keeps making attempts to instigate them and corner them in the state. This comes after a war of words erupted between state IT Minister KT Rama Rao and Bandi Sanjay.

Face-off between BJP & BRS in Telangana

On Tuesday, BJP state President Bandi Sanjay accused KTR of using drugs and asked him to undergo a Narco test for proof. "This Twitter Tillu says I chew tobacco. This is a blatant lie. In fact, it is KTR who is addicted to drugs. I am ready to offer any part of my body, including my blood samples for testing to prove that I don't consume tobacco. Does KTR have the guts to give his blood and hair samples for testing to prove that he doesn't consume drugs?" Sanjay asked.

Responding to it KTR accepted the challenge and has put forward a condition where he mentioned, "What drugs test? Will give (blood sample) and after that will beat him with Chappal will he take it? I’ll come out clean, will he take beatings with Chappal at Karimnagar circle? Not only for drugs but if he wants he can take whatever he wants including my blood and he can poach my skin. If he wants, I will also give him my hair," KT Rama Rao said.

In an exclusive conversation with Republic TV, BJP spokesperson K Krishna Sagar Rao reacted to KTR's derogatory remark, "It's pure insinuation. This is instigating the party to react in such a way so that people take it wrong as their idea is to corner BJP. It is very visible that there is a lot of cooking in terms of instigating BJP in Telangana and we understand it and we don't get lured by it."