Attempt To Target Indian Techies Abroad? 'Snakes In The Ganga' Author's Dire Assessment

The author of ‘Snakes in the Ganga: Breaking India 2.0’, Rajiv Malhotra, elaborated on the ‘attempt to target Indian techies abroad on the basis of caste’ while speaking to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on Nation Wants to Know, noting that Indian techies are one of the subjects of attack and this is a kind of wokeism that is being projected onto India.

“A new theory has been formulated in the United States in Ivy leagues, called critical caste theory. It says caste is the origin of American racism. According to them, caste originated in the Vedic traditions and then the British learned it in India and brought it to America which helped them frame the black-and-white issue in terms of racism. So caste and racism are inseparable. Caste is the worldwide culprit for racism everywhere. It is the architecture, the blueprint from which racism of all kinds emerges worldwide,” Rajiv Malhotra elaborated.

He added, “Based on this there is an attack on IITs by Harvard professor Ajantha Subramanian in one of the major books of 400 pages saying that IITs are a bastion of casteism. Basically privileging the brahmins and oppressing the Dalits. And then, furthermore, there has been a lawsuit in Silicon Valley against Cisco that the Brahmins who are in the management there are essentially racist. Therefore, American law on racism has to be applied to prosecute any such cases.”

Further, elaborating on his ‘caste and racism are inseparable’ remark, Rajiv Malhotra said, “There are workshops on caste happening in Microsoft. CEO Satya Nadela was sitting in one of these workshops listening to allegations that there is castism wherever there are Indian techies.”

Rajiv Malhotra speaks about his book 'Snakes in the Ganga'

Speaking about his book ‘Snakes in the Ganga’, Rajiv Malhotra flagged a target on the IITs and the tech industry, citing talk about a push for H1-B visas having caste quotas. "They want to make sure that there are enough Dalit representatives, and minority representation and it should not be a meritocracy. The claim is being made that meritocracy in IITs is a sham. It's basically a cover for casteism.”

“The US government, the democratic party, has a large amount of wokeism, woke congressmen and some of them are Indians actually. The lobby that is turning caste into the form of racism is very strong and Harvard has enacted a policy that caste should be treated as a race,” Rajiv Malhotra said.

'Indian industry will go through a big shift with wokeism in HR policy': Rajiv Malhotra

“Equating caste and racism is becoming almost a de facto standard in many places in public life, and the effect of this is that wokeism is being projected onto India as Make in India force," Rajiv Malhotra said.

"People in Niti Aayog are using Harvard-trained consultants and other American consultants for forming policies. The American govt and MNCs often use American consulting companies. And they are all trained in this sort of an idea and that is bringing in wokeism in the name of an ESG" which he said was:

E- Environment

S- Social justice

G- Governance

Explaining the effects of 'ESG' on the Indian industry, Rajiv Malhotra said, "Once Silicon Valley institutionalizes these things, it is going to have mirror effect in their subsidiaries in India and other outsourcing companies in India which the American use. And then from Silicon Valley, it is going to automobile and to pharmaceutical companies, So the Indian industry is going to go through a big shift with wokeism in HR policy."

Rajiv Malhotra recently launched his book 'Snakes in the Ganga: Breaking India 2.0' in which he unveils uncomfortable truths concerning India's vulnerabilities. Speaking about the title of the book, Rajiv Malhotra said, "This is a metaphor because Ganga is supposed to be a safe place. We won’t see any fear or threat but there are threats that are under the surface which are invisible and these threats are snakes. These consists of ideas, individuals, and situations. In the book, I have named them and given an explanation by quoting them in their own words."