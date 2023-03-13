Attempts By China To Change LAC Status Has Impacted Bilateral Relation With India: MEA

China's continuous unilateral attempts to change the Line of Actual Control (LAC) status quo have impacted India-China bilateral relationship, says the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in its Annual Report 2021-22.

According to the report released on Monday, China has since April-May 2020 undertaken several attempts to unilaterally alter the status quo along the LAC in Western Sector, which seriously disturbed the peace and tranquility along the LAC making India's engagement with China complex.

As per the MEA report prepared by the Policy Planning Division of the ministry, these attempts by China were invariably met with an appropriate response from Indian Armed Forces.

US Intelligence report calls for US intervention

However, the two sides have agreed to manage their differences and resolve the issues along the LAC in Eastern Ladakh through peaceful dialogue. The two sides have also agreed that pending the final settlement of the boundary question, maintaining peace and tranquillity in the border areas is an essential basis for the overall development of the bilateral relationship.

The report further asserts that consequently, discussions have continued with the Chinese side to achieve complete disengagement from all friction points and full restoration of peace and tranquillity in the India-China Border Areas. Moreover, India has maintained its engagement with China both through diplomatic and military channels to resolve the remaining issues at the earliest.

Earlier, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had exchanged views on the border situation along the LAC in Eastern Ladakh, during his meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on September 16, 2021, in Tajikistan on the sidelines of the 21st Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Meeting of the Head of States.

Military and diplomatic officials of the two sides are meeting regularly to continue their discussions on resolving the remaining issues at the earliest. Both sides agreed that a prolongation of the existing situation was not in the interest of either side as it was impacting the relationship in a negative manner.

Meanwhile, US Intelligence Community's recent Annual Threat Assessment report said that expanded military postures by both India and China along the disputed border elevate the risk of armed confrontation between the two nuclear powers, which might involve direct threats to US interests, and calls for US intervention.

The US Intelligence report, said that India-China relations will remain strained in wake of the countries' lethal clash in 2020, the most serious in decades.