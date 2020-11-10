'Dictatorial Regimes Resort To Diverse Cases,' Gurumurthy Sees Clear Bid To Close Republic

Responding to the illegal arrest of Republic Media Network's Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami which was followed by the arrest of Republic's AVP Ghanshyam, veteran journalist, and RSS Ideologue S Gurumurthy opined that 'comprehensive efforts' were being made to close down Republic TV. Comparing it to the emergency era where the Judiciary was muted in a case and is not done so now, Gurumurthy wondered why it couldn't see through the 'game'. The venerable veteran journalist further opined that the 'dictatorial regime' was trying to 'snuff out independent media' like the Republic Media Network through diverse cases.

Comprehensive attempt to close down RTV. Each case, each arrest is intended for that. Dictatorial regimes resort to diverse cases to snuff out independent media. Like it was against Express in emergency Judiciary was muted then. Not so now. Why then it can't see through the game https://t.co/30MVF91woF — S Gurumurthy (@sgurumurthy) November 10, 2020

Gurumurthy's analysis comes from his personal experience where he, as a young leader, had fought through the dark days of Emergency. During the Emergency, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) had provided the main organizational infrastructure for an underground campaign against the then Congress government, alongside which Jayaprakash Narayan became the movement's credible leadership face. It was Gurumurthy who was among those who fought Emergency from underground.

Earlier while speaking to Republic Media Network, S Gurumurthy had revealed that in the first year of the Emergency, Goenka and the Indian Express were severely penalized for supporting Jayaprakash Narayan for Prime minister. During the Express Building demolition case, Express argued in a legal battle, which Gurumurthy was part of, that an act of 'personal vendetta against the Express Group of Newspapers in general was violatice of Article, 14, 19(a) and 19(1)(g) of the constituion.'

Senior Raian Karanjawala had also given an interesting example of his own personal experience fighting the Indian Express building demolition case. After a hearing at the court, Fali Nariman (representing the newspaper) had told then-attorney general Lal Narayan Sinha: "You are arguing very well," to which the AG had replied: "Yes, but you are swimming with the tide, I have to swim against it." "Then and now, the courts have always sought to protect freedom of the press and that is something very heartening. When people are arrested or harassed, you will find the court stepping up to the plate and stoping it," Karanjawala said.

Gurumurthy had told Republic- "Whenever a government has taken extreme steps against the media, it has paid a price. And Maharashtra government too will pay a price."

Republic AVP Ghanshyam arrested

The relentless attack on Republic Media Network continued and escalated on Tuesday morning after the network's Distribution Assistant VP Ghanshyam was picked up by the Mumbai Police's Crime Branch from his residence. Later, he was seen being escorted by the Mumbai Police to Qila Court with his face covered in a black cloth.

This comes at a time when Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami has spent his 6th night in judicial custody, lodged in Taloja Jail after being arrested under shocking circumstances and amid condemnable scenes in a case that was closed in 2019 and then 'reopened' by the Maharashtra Police. Arnab has also categorically expressed that his 'life is under threat', and has also revealed that he was assaulted in jail.

A division bench of the Bombay High Court comprising Justice SS Shinde and MS Karnik on Monday rejected Arnab's interim bail plea, asking the Sessions Court to decide on his bail plea within 4 days of his filing the petition. Meanwhile, Arnab Goswami has moved the Supreme Court challenging the Bombay High Court order. The top court has listed the matter for hearing on Wednesday. A two-judge bench comprising Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice Indira Banerjee shall hear the case.

