Attorney General Of India Bats For Institutional Temples To Honour Ram Jethmalani

Attorney General of India R Venkataramani, said that India needs to have institutional temples to honour people like Ram Jethmalani who have made immense contributions to the legal fraternity. Speaking at the Ram Jethmalani Memorial Lecture Series on Friday, Guest of Honour Venkataramani said that the contributions of eminent personalities like Jethmalani should be chronicled for their efforts in advancing the legal system.

"I would say that, if you have built a grand temple in honour of Lord Ram in Ayodhya, probably we need to build institutional temples in honour of Ram Jethmalani," Venkataramani said.

He asserted that there have been people in the legal fraternity who were fundementally responsible for certain doctrines. "Therefore I would like to say that let us begin to chronicle the contributions of such eminent persons in the legal fraternity who have made the trajectory of law and justice in our country very, very different from what we thought it would be in 1950," Venkataramani said.

Speaking on the theme of the Lecture Series - 'Has the basic structure doctrine served the nation well?' - Venkataramani said that everything about the basic structure is linked to liberty.

"Everything about the basic structure is about liberty. We have been talking about the pendency of cases in trial courts and the unfortunate men and women who get into prisons without seeing a ray of hope. I see this dark, grey landscape which seem to part of our criminal justice system. Why can't we remove it and make the landscape more brighter?," he said.

The Ram Jethmalani Memorial Lecture Series on Friday marks the fourth edition of the event which was held to celebrate the birth centenary of the renowned criminal lawyer. Apart from Venkataramani, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, Senior Advocate Shri Fali S. Nariman, Former CJI Justice Dipak Misra, Thuglak magazine editor S Gurumurthy and Senior Advocate Shyam Divan attened the event at the NDMC Convention Center in New Delhi.