Auction Of Nataraja Idol, Stolen In 1970s From India, Stopped By TN Police In France

In a huge success for Tamil Nadu police, the Idol Wing CID (IWCID) on Thursday, December 15 successfully stopped the auctioning of a bronze idol of 'Shiva Nataraja' in France. The rare idol suspected to be stolen from Kayathar in Thoothukodi district around the 1970s was scheduled for auction by Christie's at the auction house in Paris, France and the bid price was €2,00,000 to €3,00,000 (approximately Rs 1.76 crores to Rs 2.64 crore).

After getting the information about auctioning off the Nataraja idol, the IWCID of Tamil Nadu decided to examine it. They eventually came across an image taken by French Institute in Pondicherry in the late 1950s that resembled the Nataraja idol listed for auction in France. Acting swiftly, the IWCID of Tamil Nadu police gathered more documents to support their claim that the Nataraja idol listed for auction was stolen from Tamil Nadu. The IWCID then informed the state government about the said auction. Following this, the state government passed on the information to Union Home Ministry and the case was taken up with French authorities by the Indian Embassy in France.

The auction which was apparently scheduled to take place on Friday was stopped and the French authorities apprised this information to the Indian counterpart. Notably, it is being reported that the Nataraja idol belongs to the Vijayanagara period (15th-16th century). Now after the auction has been stopped, the authorities are now planning to bring back the stolen idol to India.

'Centre using diplomacy channel to bring back idols to India': BJP

Speaking to Republic, BJP Tamil Nadu leader BF Surya said, "This is not the only case. There are so many idols that have been taken away from the important temples of Tamil Nadu during 5-6 decades... Currently, it is very good that the state government approached the Union Home Ministry which in turn contacted the embassy in France and halted the auction. In the last few years after PM Modi came to power, hundreds of idols from across the globe that were stolen from India were taken back... I am sure that the govt will take all the necessary steps to bring the idol from France."

The BJP leader lauded the Centre saying that the present government is using the channel of diplomacy to bring back the stolen idols.