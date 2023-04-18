Audio Clips Said To Be Call Records Of Atiq, Asad Come To Life After Mafia Don's Death

An audio clip said to be of slain gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed attempting to extort a businessman is doing the rounds on social media. In the clip, Ahmed is said to be talking to a builder named Zaid and threatening him. The clip, whose authenticity has not been independently verified by Republic, has Atiq Ahmed asking builder Zaid why he had decided to get his land registered even though he had expressly asked him not to. The builder, in turn, is heard saying that Atiq is like his father. He then says his phone is going to go out of charge and disconnects the call.

The audio clip has emerged days after Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were gunned down in Prayagraj while being taken to a hospital for a routine medical check-up. Three shooters shot the gangster-politician and his brother dead in front of cameras while they were speaking to media personnel. Security has been beefed up across Uttar Pradesh following the incident.

Second audio clip: Asad Ahmed's son heard speaking on the phone

In yet another audio clip, Atiq Ahmed's son Asad Ahmed is heard speaking on the phone to an unidentified individual. The authencity of the second audio clip has also not been authenticated by Republic. Asad Ahmed was killed in an encounter with Uttar Pradesh STF cops on April 15. Ahmed, an accused in several murder cases, is said to have been on the run when he was intercepted. Following a gun battle with the police, Asad and his associate Ghulam died.

Atiq Ahmed murder sets off political battle

Atiq Ahmed's murder has set off a massive political rumpus across Uttar Pradesh and other parts of the country. While the Opposition has questioned the Yogi Adityanath-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government on the law and order situation in the state. Akhilesh Yadav, leader of the Samajwadi Party (SP), the principle Opposition party in Uttar Pradesh, said, "Crime has reached its peak in UP and the morale of the criminals is high. When someone can be killed by firing openly amid the security cordon of the police, then what about the safety of the general public. Due to this, an atmosphere of fear is being created among the public, it seems that people are deliberately creating such an atmosphere."

Atiq Ahmed's alleged killers in custody

Three of the people accused of gunning down the mafia-politician -- Arun Maurya, Sunny Singh and Lavlesh Tiwari -- have been sent to 14-day judicial custody. According to the Uttar Pradesh police, Lavlesh and Sunny have criminal cases against them. Meanwhile, two special investigation teams (SITs) have been constituted to investigate the murder of Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf. A three-member judicial commission has also been formed to probe the case.