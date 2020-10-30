Auditors Clear Hansa Vision-Republic Deal, Watch Arnab’s Message As Fake Case Falls Apart

Amid the malicious witch-hunt against Republic Media Network in the alleged TRP case, advertising agency Hansa Vision has issued a statement on Friday, denying any 'money trail' between Republic TV and itself in 2019 or 2020.

Speaking on the pieces written in Economic Times quoting Mumbai Police that there has been "money trail of transaction" between Hansa Research and Republic, Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami exposed the malicious agenda and questioned Economic Times for taking Mumbai Police's version at face value, without seeking Republic for the other side of the story.

He has also asked the editors of Economic Times whether they will regret publishing one-sided article against Republic and issue an apology since Hansa Vision has ratified Republic Media Network's claim of not having indulged in any illegitimate dealing with Hansa Group.

Hansa Vision has categorically rejected the narrative peddled against Republic Media Network stating that the transactions between Republic and Hansa were of two years ago and were specifically for the purchase of advertising time and nothing in connection with the TRP scam.

Hansa Vision in its press release has attached its chartered accountants' statement stating the Hansa group has made payments to Republic on two occasions, one each in 2017-18 and 2018-19, for "purchasing advertising time" adding that it has not carried out any other business with Republic subsequently during the financial year 2019-20 or during the current financial year 2020-21. Hence the lies peddled by Mumbai Police contending that Republic has paid Hansa Group or to the people having Bar-o-meters, in the alleged TRP scam has yet again fallen flat after the statement issued by Hansa Group.

Hansa Vision's statement:

READ | Mumbai Police Continues To Lie On Hansa-Republic Dealings, Network To Take Legal Action

READ | Hansa Exposes ‘money-trail’ Claim, Slams Allegation Of Illegal Transaction With Republic

What is the alleged TRP scam?

Commissioner Param Bir Singh had held a press conference to share details of an alleged 'TRP scam' into which the police were probing - naming Republic TV and two Marathi channels - Fakht Marathi and Box Cinema. Mumbai police has arrested 10 people till date including Hansa research's ex-employee Vishal Bhandari and ex-staffer Bomapalli Rao Mistri in connection with this case. While Param Bir Singh named Republic TV, neither the FIR, remand copy nor the arrested individuals' statements mention the channel, instead names India Today. The complaint based on which the FIR was filed also, similarly, didn't name Republic TV, Republic Bharat or any other affiliate or the Republic Media Network.

READ | Arnab Holds Up Republic's Books Of Accounts On LIVE TV, Demands Justice For Vilification

READ | Netizens Tell Arnab 'we Don't Need Proof'; Back Republic As Transparency Busts Fake Story