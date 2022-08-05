August 5 To Be Celebrated As 'Bhrashtachar Mukti Diwas' In J&K, Says L-G Manoj Sinha

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday said August 5 -- the anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370 -- will be celebrated as Bhrashtachar Mukti Diwas' (corruption-free day). Sinha made the announcement at an event where he launched major initiatives for the prosperity of the tribal community.

He also announced the administration's decision of extending various provisions under the Public Services Guarantee Act completely through online mode. Online public services are now linked with timelines laid down under the Public Services Guarantee Act. The defaulting officers will be served notices for failure in automated online mode and linked with penal provisions, the Lt Governor said.

August 5 will be celebrated as 'J-K Bhrashtachar Mukti Diwas, he said. Sinha inaugurated eight tribal hostels built at a cost of Rs 26 crore and laid the foundation stones for more 25 such hostels worth Rs 100 crore.

The occasion witnessed the launch of a series of initiatives by the Lt Governor including a coaching programme for NEET/JEE and competitive examinations under TOP 50', Host 50' and Stars 100' schemes.

Smart cards were distributed to migratory tribal population to ensure their smooth seasonal migration.

Dedicating new initiatives to the tribal people, the Lt Governor said the schemes by the Tribal Affairs Department will unleash the productive potential of the youth, holistic development of tribal community free from discrimination, fear and insecurity.

Expressing gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi for securing the rights of the tribal community in J-K, Sinha reiterated the administration's commitment to empower the tribal population who were neglected for decades.

We are working with a resolve to make the development process holistic, universal and impacting all sections of the society. For the first time in the history of J-K, the tribal population is feeling fully integrated, connected with the mainstream of development. For the first time, their voice is being heard and they have been given their due rights, he said.

The initiatives launched today are part of the continuous endeavours of the administration to promote the welfare of the tribals and ensure that the present and future generations of the community have all the facilities which their previous generations were deprived of, the Lt Governor said.

He said dedicated focus is being given towards facilitating best education to the children of the tribal community.

We expanded the scope of pre-matric scholarship to 1.5 lakh students and 12,500 children were selected for post-matric scholarship. Rs 50.62 crore worth scholarships are being given for the education of the children of tribal community, which is a big record in itself, he added.

We are also spending Rs 40 cr to convert 200 schools in tribal areas into smart schools. Till March 31, 100 schools have been converted into smart schools and the work of remaining 100 schools will also be completed soon, Sinha said.