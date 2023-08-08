August Kranti Din: 5 Freedom Fighters Who Led The Quit India Movement Against British Rule

August 8 – The day holds great significance in Indian history as it marks the start of the momentous Quit India Movement, which was launched by Mahatma Gandhi in 1942. This day is also known as August Kranti Din. It was this day when Gandhiji, the promoter of peace, gave the call for ‘Do or Die’.

The August Kranti Din is celebrated every year on August 8 to honour the 'mass struggle which was fought on the non-violence lines' by Indian freedom fighters to free India from the British Raj. While the Bharat Chodo Andolan was launched under the leadership of Mahatma Gandhi, the movement also saw the participation of several other prominent leaders.

Here’s a list of freedom fighters who participated in the Quit India movement forcing the Britishers to leave India:

1. Jayaprakash Narayan

Jayaprakash Narayan, fondly known as Lok Nayak, was among the prominent leaders who participated in the Quit India Movement that successfully managed to create a pressure on the British government to leave India. He along with Ram Manohar Lohia and Aruna Asaf Ali, took charge of the stir when all the senior leaders were arrested.

2. Aruna Asaf Ali

Popularly known as the Grand Old Lady of the Indian Freedom Struggle, Aruna Asaf Ali was one of the popular freedom fighter who joined the Quit India movement on Gandhiji’s ‘Do or Die’ call. She hoisted the tricolour Indian flag at the Gowalia Tank Maidan in 1942, following which the British police led a search against her. She went into hiding and led the movement by starting an underground radio station, as well as seditious magazine called ‘Inquilab.’

3. Biju Patnaik

Bijayananda Patnaik, popularly known as Biju Patnaik started his career as a freedom fighter in 1942 and joined the Quit India Movement with JP Narayan and Ram Manohar Lohia under the guidance of Mahatma Gandhi to make India free. He was also imprisoned in 1943 for about two years for his participation in the Quit India Movement.

4. Usha Metha

The Quit Movement also witnessed the participation of the 22-year-old courageous Usha Mehta who alerted India about the latest developments of the movement.

“This is the Congress Radio calling from 42.34 metres from somewhere in India…”

Probably being the first radio jockey of the country, Mehta broadcasted news that was suppressed by the official news agencies through her underground radio station.

5. Ram Manohar Lohia

Socialist leader Ram Manohar Lohia played an important role in the Independence struggle, especially during the Quit India Movement. It was Lohia who kept the movement alive through his ‘underground’ work after several top leaders were jailed by the Britishers.