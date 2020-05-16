Auraiya Mishap: UP DGP Says State Administration To Provide Transportation For Migrants

After the tragic accident in Uttar Pradesh' Auraiya which killed 24 migrants and injured several others, the state's top cop said the administration is trying to arrange transportation for migrants so that they don't travel on foot to reach their destinations. Speaking to Republic TV, DGP Hitesh Chandra Awasthi said all those injured in the accident are getting good medical care.

"A very unfortunate accident took place in the morning. All senior officers have rushed to the place; the IG and district magistrate were there. All rescue efforts were initiated immediately. The injured have been sent to Etawa and Kanpur. Some are getting treated locally. The best possible efforts to render medical care to those who need it are underway," Hitesh Chandra Awasthi said.

READ | Auraiya Accident: UP Govt Announces Rs 2 Lakh Ex-gratia To Deceased, Rs 50,000 For Injured

Will arrange transport

He noted that the possibility lies of migrants walking on the road getting hurt and said it is not human to let people walk such long distances especially as the temperature remains high owing to the summer season.

"So we are trying our best to stop them from walking and we are providing buses and train facilities (for transportation). We have more than 380 trains which have already come and perhaps we will have more coming everyday to facilitate this migration of people," the DGP said.

READ | Auraiya Accident: Priyanka Gandhi Terms Incident 'heartbreaking';questions Govt's Inaction

People are co-operating in the lockdown

When asked about how police is gearing up for the fourth phase of lockdown, Awasthi said they don't anticipate too much violation because there is a certain amount of understanding of the problem. "We have a response service called 112. On that, we are getting so many inputs from ordinary citizens about unknown vehicles and that shows that people are very conscious that they have to co-operate and keep the disease away. So I think its a challenge, but in most cases people are co-operating."

READ | Auraiya Mishap: PM Announces Rs 2 Lakh Ex-gratia To Kin Of Deceased, Rs 50,000 For Injured

Tragic accident

In a tragic incident on Saturday morning, a truck collided with a container truck in Uttar Pradesh's Auraiya killing as many as 15 migrant workers and injuring more than 20. As per inputs received at the time of publishing, the migrants were coming from Rajasthan on the truck and were returning to Bihar, West Bengal, Jharkhand and some parts of Uttar Pradesh.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh to the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of those who lost their lives.

READ | Auraiya Accident: West Bengal Govt To Give Rs 2 Lakh Each To Kin Of Victims