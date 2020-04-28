Aurangabad: Groceries, Vegetables To Be Available Between 7 Am -11 Am April 29 Onwards

As Maharashtra continues to remain the worst-affected state with a sharp spike in Coronavirus cases over the days, Aurangabad Police Commissioner Chiranjeev Prasad has ordered that essential items like vegetables and groceries will be available between 7 am and 11 am Wednesday onwards. He added that the sale of essential items will be restricted between these hours and only medical shops shall be allowed to remain open past 11 am. Prasad also stated that a stricter curfew shall be imposed after 11 am and action will be taken against those who violate the lockdown.

The total number of Coronavirus cases in the state has crossed 8,500. While 1,282 individuals have recovered from the disease, 369 have succumbed to it.

READ | Maharashtra Police Stone Pelted In Aurangabad While Trying To Prevent Religious Gathering

Covid cases in Aurangabad

Aurangabad reported 29 fresh COVID-19 cases and one death on Monday. With the detection of new cases, the number of infected people in the biggest city of the Marathwada region reached 82.

READ | Maharashtra's COVID-19 Tally Rises To 8,590; Death Toll Stands At 369 Amid 27 Casualties

Civic chief Astik Kumar Pandey said that more number of coronavirus suspects are being screened. "Our contact mapping is improved and our team is able to trace infected people as soon as possible. All the patients found positive today were already in our quarantine facility," he said. Aurangabad so far reported six deaths due to COVID-19. Most of the deceased had comorbidities like diabetes, hypertension etc, said GMCH dean Dr Kanan Yelikar.

READ | Coronavirus Live Updates: 1543 Cases Reported In Last 24 Hours; 684 Recover In A Day

Stones pelted on police in Aurangabad

Earlier on Monday, a team of police personnel were pelted with stones when they went to verify a report about a religious gathering in Aurangabad district. Informing about the incident, a senior officer told news agency PTI that they received information about a religious event being held at a place of worship in Bidkin village of Aurangabad. Three police officials sustained injuries in the incident which occurred around 7:30 PM on Monday.

READ | Mumbai: '231 Areas Out Of Containment Zone List After No Cases In 14 Days', Says Mayor