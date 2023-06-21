Aurangabad Man Injured In Blast While Mixing Chemicals, Terror Angle Not Ruled Out

A 35-year-old man was injured in a blast in Maharashtra’s Sambhaji Nagar of Kannad tehsil in Aurangabad district on Tuesday (June 20, 2023). According to sources, the blast occurred at his residence while he was experimenting with chemicals. The injured man has been identified as Sameer Shaikh Salim, who is a "hakim" (physician using traditional remedies) by profession. According to the police, the blast took place while Salim was mixing chemicals for the creating some medicines.

Following the incident, the Sambhaji Nagar police informed the central investigation agencies, including the Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) and National Investigation Agency (NIA), about the incident. According to officials, the man received burnt injuries while he was experimenting with certain chemicals at his own house. Following the blast, the man was immediately rushed to the hospital.

Police have launched an investigation into the matter and is yet to record a statement of the injured man. The police is also suspecting a terror angle in the case. The remains of chemicals have been collected from the spot and sent for a forensic test.

Giving out the details of the blast, Sambhaji Nagar Rural SP Mahesh Kewaniya informed, “The incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon. He is not a doctor but a hakim, although not a certified one. We suspect that while he was experimenting for some medicine this happened. We have not yet come up to a conclusion. We are investigating all the possible angles in the case.”

“We have informed the state and central intelligence agencies about the incident. The investigation is underway,” he added.