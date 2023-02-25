‘Aurangabad’ Now ‘Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar’: A List Of Places Renamed In Recent Years

In a major move, the Ministry of Home Affairs approved the renaming of Maharashtra’s Aurangabad and Osmanabad as 'Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar' and 'Dharashiv', respectively, stating that it had no objection to the renaming of the cities. However, changing the names of the cities and towns after Mughal Emperors has stoked a political row as the Opposition accuses the BJP-led central government of ‘erasing the Mughal history’.

Responding to the accusations, Home Minister Amit Shah earlier on February 14, denied the allegations and said that the government had no intention of erasing anyone's historical significance. “We have not changed the name of even a single city that previously did not have an old name. Every government has legal obligations,” HM Shah said.

Notably, this is not the first time that BJP-led state governments have taken a decision to change the name of symbols and cities named after Mughal rulers. Here are a few places that were renamed recently:

'Aurangabad' to 'Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar'

Aurangabad, the city which derives its name from the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, has now been renamed Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar. Notably, Chhatrapati Sambhaji was the eldest son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and was the second ruler of the Maratha state. Sambhaji was brutally tortured and killed by the Mughal ruler in Aurangabad after he was captured by him.

Notably, the move to rename Aurangabad city to Sambhaji Nagar was first initiated by Balasaheb Thackeray in 1988.

'Osmanabad' to 'Dharashiv'

After receiving the nod from the central government, Osmanabad city in Maharashtra has been renamed Dharashiv. The decision to rename the city was taken by the former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray hours before he resigned from the post following the rebel from his own party leaders.

'Mughal Gardens' now 'Amrit Udyan'

In accordance with the theme of 'Amrit Mahotsav', the name of Mughal Gardens in the presidential palace was renamed to 'Amrit Udyan' on January 28. Amrit Udyan was inaugurated by President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday, January 29, and was opened to the general public for two months from January 31 to March 26.

'Allahabad' renamed 'Prayagraj'

In a massive move, the Uttar Pradesh government renamed the name of historic Allahabad to Prayagraj in October 2018 after the state Cabinet passed a resolution regarding the name change. The city was known as Prayag before the 16th century, however, its name was changed by Mughal emperor Akbar who built a fort near the flow of Ganga and Yamuna and named it 'Ilahabad'.

'Mundera Bazaar' to 'Chauri Chaura'

In December 2022, the Home Ministry gave its nod to change the name of Uttar Pradesh’s ‘Mundera Bazaar’ to ‘Chauri Chaura’ on the recommendations of the state government.

‘Telia Afghan’ to ‘Telia Shukhla’

The name of Uttar Pradesh’s Deoria district's 'Telia Afghan' village was renamed to 'Telia Shukla' in December last year.

'Faizabad railway station' to 'Ayodhya Cantt'

Earlier in November 2021, the Indian Railways changed the name of Faizabad Junction Railway Station to Ayodhya Cantt.

'Mughalsarai station' renamed as 'Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction'

Mughalsarai junction' was renamed 'Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya junction' and was inaugurated on August 5, 2018, by then-BJP president Amit Shah.