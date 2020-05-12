Aurangabad Train Mishap: PM Modi Approves Ex-gratia Of Rs.2 Lakh For Kin Of Deceased

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved ex-gratia of Rs.2 lakh to the families of the 16 migrant workers run over by a train near Aurangabad on May 8. This amount has been sanctioned out of the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF). Moreover, seriously injured migrant workers shall be given a compensation of Rs.50,000 each. However, persons who suffered minor injuries will not be eligible for ex-gratia. The Railways have been directed to furnish details of the names of the deceased, their immediate family members, and seriously injured individuals with their complete postal addresses.

PM approves ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to next of kin of 16 migrants run over by goods train near Aurangabad

The Aurangabad train mishap

The unfortunate incident happened at about 5.22 am on May 8 when a group of 19 migrant workers were hit by a goods train between the Badnapur and Karmad stations of the Nanded division. While 14 persons died on the spot, two others succumbed to their injuries subsequently. The injured persons are being treated at the Aurangabad Civil Hospital.

As per a South Central Railway press release, the Loco Pilot of the train honked the horn and made all possible efforts to stop the train. Ram Kripal- the Commissioner of Railway Safety, South Central circle has commenced an inquiry into the incident. At that juncture, PM Modi expressed his anguish over the mishap and spoke to Railways Minister Piyush Goyal in this regard. Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray announced ex-gratia of Rs.5 lakh to the kin of the deceased persons.

Subsequently, the Ministry of Home Affairs on May 11 wrote to all the Chief Secretaries regarding the inter-state movement of migrant workers in buses and Shramik Special trains. State governments and Union Territories were directed to ensure that migrant workers do not resort to walking on roads and railway tracks. In such a scenario, they must be taken to the nearby shelter and provided food, water, etc. until they are facilitated to board the designated buses or Shramik Special trains.

MHA writes to all States/UTs to cooperate with @RailMinIndia in running more #ShramikSpecialTrains without any hindrance & facilitate faster movement of stranded #MigrantWorkers to their native places.

They may be counseled to not walk on roads & rail tracks.



They may be counseled to not walk on roads & rail tracks.#COVID19 pic.twitter.com/aQi70GFTFi — Spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs (@PIBHomeAffairs) May 11, 2020

