Aurangabad Violence: Maha Governor Asks CM Shinde To Ensure Stern Action Against Arsonists

Image: Maha governor asks CM Shinde to ensure stern action against arsonists
Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais on Friday asked Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to ensure that stern action was taken against those involved in an attack on a police station in Aurangabad city.
Bais had a telephonic conversation with Shinde, Raj Bhavan sources said.
At least 12 persons including ten policemen were injured on Thursday after a mob of around 500 people hurled stones and petrol-filled bottles when cops tried to control the situation following a clash between two groups near a Ram temple in Kiradpura locality of Aurangabad.
One person succumbed to injuries during the day while police have arrested seven persons in connection with the violence.
