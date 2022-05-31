Aurangabad Woman Stuck On Railway Tracks Miraculously Escapes Being Run Over; Watch

A woman in Aurangabad, Maharashtra on Monday miraculously escaped being run over by a train after being stuck on the railway tracks. Video footage accessed by Republic TV from Mukundwadi railway station showed a saree-clad woman struggling to pull herself out from beneath the Jalna-Dadar Janshatabdi Express. People reached out to help her soon as after they noticed the woman.

According to information coming in from sources, the woman in her late 40s was crossing the railway tracks near Chikalthana in Aurangabad when her foot got locked on the hinges. She fell face first and struggled to release herself. Frightened and tired, the woman gave up after she noticed the express train approaching her. She laid on her stomach, hoping to survive the runover. Further details on the incident are awaited.

Alert loco-pilot stops train in time

As per witnesses, the woman was saved due to the vigilance of the chief loco-pilot of Janshatabdi Express Amit Singh, and co-pilot Dheeraj Thorat. The drivers noticed her from a distance and stopped the train right in time to make sure the woman was unharmed. Locals informed that the alertness of the drivers helped them slow down the express train and avert a major tragedy. The woman was rescued without major injuries even after at least four compartments passed from above her while she laid still on the tracks.

Locals, railway officials and witnesses praised the drivers for their timeliness and quick action.

