'Aurangzeb Tortured Generations, But Guru Tegh Bahadur Inspired A Nation': PM Modi

"Waheguru Ji Da Khalsa, Waheguru Ji Di Fateh..." were the first words of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he addressed the nation from the Red Fort on the 400th Prakash Parv of Guru Tegh Bahadur on Thursday. First Prime Minister of the country to address from the architectural marvel after sunset, PM Modi highlighted how he listened to the Shabad Gurbani Kirtan and felt elated, an elation he found too pure, too fulfilling to put in a few words.

"Today I have also had the privilege of releasing a commemorative postage stamp and coin dedicated to the Guru," said the Prime Minister of the country, calling it a blessing of the Gurus. He highlighted how the country had previously celebrated the 500 Prakash Parv of Guru Nanak Singh Ji in 2019. Also, in 2017, the 350 Prakash Parv of Guru Gobind Singh Ji.

"I am happy that today our country is moving forward with full devotion to the ideals of our Gurus. On this virtuous occasion, I bow at the feet of all ten gurus," the premier said, adding," Hearty congratulations to all of you, to all the countrymen, and to all the people who have faith in Guruvani all over the world, on the occasion of Prakash Parv."

PM Modi reminds countrymen of martyrdom of Guru Tegh Bahadur at Red Fort

Underlining that the Red Fort has been standing strong, witnessing over the period many important incidents, PM Modi reminded, "This fort has also seen the martyrdom of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji", and added, "At that time, India had seen a ray of hope to save its identity in Guru Tegh Bahadur. In front of Aurangzeb's tyrannical thinking, Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji, stood like a rock, like Hind di Chadar'. The history, the Red Fort are witness that though Aurangzeb and the tyrants like him may have beheaded many, they could not separate us from our devotion."

"The sacrifice of Guru Tegh Bahadur is an inspiration for the countrymen to live and die for the country...Remarkable regimes ended, big- big storms fell silent, but India is still standing strong. India is moving forward," he further said.

'Once again the world is looking up to India'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pointed out how the world was once again looking up to India. Highlighting that the other countries were urging India to act, PM Modi said, "We can feel Guru Tegh Bahadur's blessings in every corner of new India".

He added, "Every time India is in trouble, a new hero, a leader emerges and shows the country a new direction. India's every corner has been enlightened by the teachings of such people. Guru Nanak Dev Ji brought together India.Guru Nanak Dev Ji united the whole country in one thread. Guru Tegh Bahadur's followers were everywhere. Patna Sahib in Patna and Rakabganj Sahib in Delhi, we see Ek Bharat everywhere in the form of Guru's wisdom and blessings."

"Guru Granth Saheb- a guide for us"

PM Modi referred to the Guru Granth Saheb as the guide for self-realization as well as a living form of India's diversity and unity. "Therefore, when a crisis arises in Afghanistan, the question arises of bringing the versions of our holy Guru Granth Sahib, the Government of India uses all its might," the Prime Minister said.