Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday took part in a programme to mark the 'Veer Bal Diwas' at Major Dhyan Chand Stadium in New Delhi.

While addressing the event, Prime Minister stated that the Sikh Guru tradition is not only a tradition of faith and spirituality, but it is also a source of inspiration for the idea of ​​'Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat'. He then paid his tribute to the martyred sons of Guru Gobind who sacrificed their lives for the country. The programme was organised in the remembrance of last Sikh Guru- Guru Gobind Singh his four sons (Sahibzade), and Mata Gujri Ji.

Prime Minister Modi said, "Sahibzaades are inspiring generations. A country that has such history should be filled with confidence but unfortunately, in the name of history, we were taught only certain narratives which leads to an inferiority complex. On the one hand, there was terrorism & on the other, there was spiritualism, on the one hand, there was communal mayhem while on the other hand there was liberalism...on one hand, there were forces of lakhs while on the other there was Veer Sahibzaade who didn't relent at all."

'Aurangzeb wanted Guru Gobind Singh's sons to convert': PM shares valour of Sahibzaades

PM Modi further hailed the supreme sacrifice of Sahibzaades Zorawar Singh and Fateh Singh who were martyred at the tender ages of six and nine in Sirhind (Punjab) by Mughal forces on the orders of the then-ruler Aurangzeb.

PM Modi said, "Guru Gobind Singh stood steadfastly against the terrorism of Aurangzeb and his intentions to change India. But what kind of enmity could Aurangzeb and his sultanate have against the two innocent children like Zorawar Singh and Fateh Singh? Why the brutality of burying them alive was done? Because Aurangzeb and his people wanted to change the religion of Guru Gobin Singh's children by the force of a sword."

He further said, "Those brave sons of India didn't fear death. They were buried alive but they also took the terrorist plans along with them. This is the strength of a capable youth of any nation. With their courage, Youth possesses the ability to turn the tide of time forever. With this determination, today the young generation of India has also set out to take the country to new heights. Sahibzadas made such a great sacrifice and sacrifice, sacrificed their lives, but such a great 'Shaurya Gatha' was forgotten. But now 'New India' is correcting an old mistake committed decades ago. This is why from now, on December 26 Veer Balak Diwas will be celebrated and will be marked as a prominent day."

In conclusion, PM Modi said, "We are fortunate enough to treasure values and principles right from the 'Gyan' of Bal Ram to his 'Shaurya', from the Ashram of Guru Vashishtha to the Ashrama of Guru Vishwamitra. In this 'Amrit Mahotsav' of independence, we are trying to revive the history of the country's freedom struggle. We are working to make the contribution of freedom fighters, heroines and tribal society accessible to the masses."