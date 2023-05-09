Australia Will 'track And Prosecute' Those Responsible For Hindu Temples' Vandalism: Envoy

Australia reiterated it will take all possible action against the miscreants defacing Hindu temples in the country and also stated it respects the sovereign borders of India rejecting all kinds of referendums against it. It’s important to recall in the past few months many Hindu Temples in Australia have been desecrated with Pro-Khalistan slogans and Anti-India graffiti, the latest incident was reported on May 5 in Sydney. The BAPS Swaminarayan temple of Western Sydney’s Rosehill suburb was vandalised by Khalistan supporters last Friday with anti-India graffiti and a Khalistani flag hanging on the gate of the temple.

This was the fifth such incident in the past few months. Notably, this comes after Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese had assured action will be taken against the elements insulting the Hindu faith.

Miscreants will be ‘tracked down and prosecuted’: Australia

In an interview with ANI, Australian High Commissioner to India Barry O'Farrell said, "Well, Prime Minister Albanese assured Prime Minister Modi when he visited India in March that in Australia, we believe people have a right to practice their religions without interference. And Prime Minister Albanese committed to ensuring that our security forces, including our police, state police forces, take every possible action when the vandalism occurred to track down those responsible and to prosecute them."

Referring to the demand for the separate nation Khalistan and relevant graffiti on the temple walls, Farrell stated, "The point I make on perhaps the broader issue is that, as my Foreign Minister said when she was here in March unofficial referendum has no legal standing in Australia and Australia continues to respect and stand by India's sovereignty and its sovereign borders," he added.

PM Modi had raised the issue of temple vandalisation in Australia. He said, "It is unfortunate that from last few weeks, there are reports of temples being attacked in Australia. Naturally, such news worries people in India, it gives pain in our hearts. I conveyed these emotions and worries to PM Anthony Albanese. He has assured me that the safety and well-being of the Indian community in Australia is a priority for them. Our teams will maintain contact on this issue and also cooperate," PM Modi said at the Ind-Aus joint statement in New Delhi.

Multiple Attacks on Hindu Temples in Australia

Multiple Hindu temples have been desecrated in Australia in the past few months wherein the temple walls are painted with Pro-Khalistan, Anti-India slogans. Last Friday (May 5), a Swaminarayan temple was vandalised in the early hours of the day, temple management found the front wall of the temple painted with graffiti & a Khalistan flag hanging on the gate, reported Australian media, as quoted by news agency ANI.

The last such incident was reported in Brisbane in March, where a Hindu temple was attacked by pro-Khalistan supporters. The boundary wall of the Shree Laxmi Narayan Temple in Brisbane was defaced with anti-India graffiti. Earlier on January 23, the walls of the revered ISCKON temple in Melbourne's Albert Park were vandalised with graffiti ‘Hindustan Murdabad’.

