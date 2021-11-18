Australia-India Share 'deep Friendship', It Will Grow Even More With Time: Scott Morrison

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Thursday reiterated that the country shares a ‘deep friendship’ with India. PM Morrison said that both countries share ties and is making great progress in many areas including space, science, digital technology. The Australian PM also claimed that the country’s relationship with India will only grow in the future.

“Australia-India shares deep friendship and our relations will grow even more with time. We are making great progress in so many areas including space, science, digital technology,” PM Morrison. Speaking on the relation between the two countries, Morrison also added that, “It’s an honour for Australia that PM Modi is addressing Sydney dialogue.” Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a keynote address outlining India’s technology evolution and revolution, at the inaugural Sydney Dialogue, organised by the Australian Strategic Policy Institute (ASPI).

PM Modi underlines the importance of the Digital Age in the keynote

PM Modi was introduced by Morrison at the event and his address was preceded by positive remarks from the Australian Prime Minister. “It is a great honour for the people of India that you have invited me to deliver the keynote at the inaugural Sydney Dialogue. I see this as a recognition of India’s central role in the Indo Pacific region and in the emerging digital world,” PM Modi said.

Underlining the impact of the Digital Age, PM said “we are in a time of change” that happens once in an era, where technology and data are becoming new weapons. He further added that the Digital Age is changing the world around us. “It has redefined politics, economy and society,” he added. “It is raising new questions on sovereignty, governance, ethics, law, rights and security. It is reshaping international competition, power and leadership,” the Prime Minister said while speaking on the theme of “India’s Technology: Evolution and Revolution”.

“As a democracy and digital leader, India is ready to work with partners for our shared prosperity and security. India’s digital revolution is rooted in our democracy, our demography and the scale of our economy. It’s powered by enterprise and innovation of our youth,” PM Modi added in his keynote address.

Sydney Dialogue

The Sydney Dialogue is being held from November 17-19. The event has an Indo-Pacific focus that aims to bring together the leaders of different sectors including business, government, and technology with the world’s best strategic thinkers, to generate ideas, debate, and work towards common understandings of the challenges posed by new technologies.

As per the ASPI, discussions at the dialogue is about current technology taking place in silos, artificial intelligence, benefits of surveillance technologies, quantum, disinformation and cyber-enabled interference, supply chain resilience and the future of cyberspace, space and biotechnology. The Sydney Dialogue serves as a forum for the world to discuss the opportunities and challenges presented by increasingly complex advances in technology. Former Prime Minister of Japan, Shinzo Abe, will also be delivering a keynote address at the event.

(With ANI inputs)

Image: AP/ ANI