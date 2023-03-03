Australian Forces Participate In Young Defence Officers Exchange Programme In India

Fifteen officers from the Australian defence forces are visiting India under the inaugural General Rawat India-Australia young defence exchange program. This program was announced in 2022. This programme was named after former Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat after he passed away in an unfortunate helicopter crash in December 2021.

During the India-Australia virtual summit in 2022, the Ministry of External Affairs announced the list of documents signed by the two nations. These documents included the establishment of the young defence officers exchange program known as General Bipin Rawat India-Australia young officers defence exchange programme. General Rawat was India’s first Chief of Defence Staff.

India-Australia defence exchange programme 2023

Fifteen officers from the Australian defence forces are visiting India to take part in the India-Australia defence exchange programme 2023. The 15-member team will consist of four female officers from the Royal Australian navy, army and air force. The Australian high commission in India said that the exercise is a good opportunity for India and Australia to introduce young defence officers to each other's operational environments and tactics.

During the programme, the Australian officers will be hosted by fifteen officers of the armed forces of India and they will be visiting 15 defence establishments across 4 cities. This programme will include visits to the Indian Air Force Academy, College of defence management, DRDO and the Naval facilities in goa. This program will provide a valuable opportunity for Australian officers to observe the training and practices of India’s military and develop strong cooperation between both militaries.

The Australian High Commission in India said that General Bipin Rawat, India’s first Chief of Defence Staff had a major role to play in deepening both countries' defence cooperation. Due to this, Indian and Australian governments announced the exchange program in his honour.

In June 2020, the Australian military visited the Indian Military Academy. Things like cadet exchange programmes between the two militaries, exchanges by experts in niche domains as well as virtual interactions in the field of medical and doctrinal exchanges. Also, the logistics agreement signed between the two countries allows them to use each other's bases for operational purposes.