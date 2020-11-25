Australian High Commissioner Calls On WNC Chief To Discuss Defence, Security Cooperation

Australian High Commissioner Barry O'Farrell called on Vice Admiral Ajit Kumar, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Western Naval Command (WNC) on Monday, November 23. During their interaction the High Commissioner and the Admiral exchanged views on various issues of common interest such as bilateral cooperation in defence and security, strategic partnership and shared maritime interests as Indian Ocean littoral states, a Ministry of Defence statement said.

"Barry O' Farrell AO, High Commissioner of Australia, accompanied by Sarah Roberts, acting Consul General, Consulate of Australia, Mumbai and a three-member delegation called on Vice Adm Ajit Kumar, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Naval Command on 23 Nov 20," said the Ministry of Defence in a statement.

The High Commissioner's visit was notable as it coincided with the recently concluded Quad exercise, Malabar 2020, that saw the participation of India, Japan, Australia and the United States. HMAS Ballarat, a frigate of Royal Australian Navy represented Australia in both the phases of Malabar this year and had spent some time at Goa port for its operational turnaround from 10 to 13 November, the ministry added.

Moreover, the current visit by the High Commissioner is in accordance with the good relations enjoyed by both the Commonwealth nations and is expected to further strengthen the existing bonds between both the navies, the ministry stated. The Australian High Commissioner also visited the Aircraft Carrier Dock at the Western Naval Command.

24th Malabar Naval Exercise

Malabar exercise originally began in 1992 as a bilateral exercise between the Indian Navy and US Navy. In 2015, the Japan Maritime Self Defence Force became a permanent partner of Malabar. Singapore has participated in the Malabar exercise as a non-permanent partner in 2007. It is now a quadrilateral naval exercise that includes Quad nations- India, United States, Japan and Australia as permanent partners.

For the first time in 2020, all members of the Quad nations came together for the Malabar Naval Exercise 2020 as the Royal Australian Navy accepted India's invitation to join the exercise. Malabar 2020 is aimed at 'enhancing maritime safety and security for free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific'.

(With Agency Inputs)