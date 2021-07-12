Australian High Commissioner To India Extends Condolences As Lightning Death Toll Rise

Lightning in the different states of India has taken the lives of more than 60 people in the last 24 hours. Speaking on the grave situation, Australian High Commissioner to India, Barry O’Farrell has expressed grief over the number of deaths.

Australian High Commissioner to India tweet on lightning in India

Taking onto his official Twitter handle, Australian High Commissioner to India, Barry O’Farrell on Monday, July 12 expressed grief over the number of people who died due to lightning in parts of the country.

Saddened to hear about the loss of lives due to lightning strikes in parts of India. My condolences to the families of the deceased. #Lightning #Lightningstrikes #Rajasthan #MadhyaPradesh #UttarPradesh — Barry O’Farrell AO (@AusHCIndia) July 12, 2021

"Saddened to hear about the loss of lives due to lightning strikes in parts of India. My condolences to the families of the deceased", he tweeted.

Lightning Strikes in India

Many people including adults and children have lost their lives due to lightning in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh. According to the Indian Meteorological Department, a similar kind of situation is said will be there for the next 48 hours. A change can be witnessed during the next five days. Also, the department has warned of more lightning in the next two days. Lightning strikes are common during India’s monsoon season which runs from June to September leading to the death of many people.

Previously, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his condolences to the families of the victims. Also, in a series of tweets, the PMO announced financial assistance for all the affected people and their families.

उत्तर प्रदेश के कई हिस्सों में आकाशीय बिजली गिरने से हुई जनहानि हृदयविदारक है। इस त्रासदी में जिन लोगों को अपनी जान गंवानी पड़ी है, उनके परिजनों के प्रति मैं अपनी शोक संवेदना प्रकट करता हूं। ईश्वर उन्हें इस दुख को सहने की शक्ति दे: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) July 12, 2021

"Many people have lost their lives due to lightning in some areas of Rajasthan. Deeply saddened by the people demise of people. I express my deepest condolences to the families of the deceased", Prime Minister's Office (PMO) tweeted.

With the major number of deaths in Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, the state governments have announced financial compensation for the families of the victims and those who were injured. According to the latest report by AP, 11 people died due to lightning in Jaipur city, and later 9 more were struck by lightning in Rajasthan. With more cases from the state, the number stands at 40 now. Furthermore, 18 people were killed by lightning in Uttar Pradesh. With more cases from the state, the number stands at 40 now. Whereas, Madhya Pradesh has reports of seven people dying due to lightning.

(With agency inputs)