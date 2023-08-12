Last Updated:

Australian PM Albanese To Attend G20 Summit In Delhi

G20 is the world's pre-eminent forum for global economic cooperation and the leaders will focus on navigating the global economy back to strong, sustainable and resilient growth. 

General News
 
| Written By
Press Trust Of India
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese

Australian PM Anthony Albanese and PM Narendra Modi. (Image: ANI/File)


Australia on Saturday announced that its Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will attend the G20 summit in Delhi on September 9 and 10.

The Australian prime minister's visit to India will be part of his three-nation tour. The other two countries that he will be visiting are Indonesia and the Philippines.

"From September 9-10, the Prime Minister will attend the G20 Leaders' Summit in New Delhi," the Australian government said in a statement.

It said G20 is the world's pre-eminent forum for global economic cooperation and the leaders will focus on navigating the global economy back to strong, sustainable and resilient growth. 

READ | Australian PM recalls playing Holi in India, says 'there's a connection between people'
READ | India says its G20 presidency theme received widespread support
READ | War in Ukraine to be among top topics for discussion at G20 Summit in India: US

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

First Published:
COMMENT