Australia's Barry O'Farrell Eager To Strengthen Bilateral Economic Relationship With India

Australia's High Commissioner to India, Barry O'Farrell on Monday, transpired Australia's eagerness in deepening trade and investment links with India. He retained memories of the time when Prime Minister Narendra Modi communicated with Australian PM Scott Morrison during the Leaders' Virtual summit back in 2020. He even notified that ex-Australian PM, Tony Abbott would be touring India from August 2 to 6, 2021, to energise bilateral economic relationships.

Australia & India to strengthen economic relationship

Barry O'Farrell mentioned increasing bilateral trade and investment with India. He subjected that following these steps would help strategise economic recovery that had been surmounted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, ANI reported. He quoted," Australia is keen to deepen our trade and investment links with India, and take our economic relationship to next level." The Australian High Commissioner to India added, "Increasing bilateral trade and investment will help drive economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, and build secure and resilient supply chains."

He also mentioned that Ex-Australian PM, Tony Abbott, who had recently been appointed as Australian PM’s Special Trade Envoy for India to discuss on India-Australia Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement. He stated regarding the aforementioned topic. He's (Tony Abbot) in India from August 2 to 6, 2021, and is looking forward to meeting with Ministers, businesspeople and the think tanks to energise the bilateral economic relationship.

Comprehensive Strategic Partnership

O'Farrell recalled the time when PM Modi and Australian PM, Scott Morrison had jointly participated in India-Australia Leaders’ Virtual Summit on June 4, 2020. During the meeting, both PM's noted the progress in relationships across a wide range of topics. They took up matters related to COVID-19 and works that needed to be done to build a stable post-COVID-19 world. Both the Prime Ministers commitment to elevating the bilateral Strategic Partnership to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP) reflects on India and Australia's strong commitment to practical global cooperation in a bid to address major challenges like that of COVID-19. Mutual cooperation and understanding had been developed by CSP which further allowed both the countries to work together.

Image Credits - PTI