Austrian FM Alexander Schallenberg Lands In India After Concluding Pakistan Tour

Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg arrived in India on Saturday, March 19. It is his first official visit to the country. Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi took to his Twitter to welcome Schallenberg on his maiden official visit to the country.

We welcome Austrian Foreign Minister as he begins his first official visit to India.

Schallenberg is visiting India after he visited Islamabad where he met his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan. In Pakistan, the Austrian Foreign Minister discussed the security situation in Afghanistan and the regional stability. He also discussed the Ukraine crisis with the Pakistani Prime Minister.

Notably, Schellenberg's India visit comes amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. Earlier Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer expressed displeasure with Moscow's infringement of Ukraine's sovereignty. Nehammer said that Austria supports the European Union's policy of imposing sanctions against Russia in stages. Schallenberg is likely to discuss the Ukraine crisis with India.

Austrian Parliamentary delegation meets Vice President Naidu

Austrian Parliamentary representatives led by Wolfgang Sobotka, President of the National Council of the Austrian Parliament, called upon Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday. Naidu emphasised the need to deepen trade and investment ties between both countries in the post-COVID world.

Both countries have similar principles and aims, Vice-President Naidu said, such as devotion to democracy, respect for the rule of law, and global peace and security. According to the press release, he also stated that India has shown that democracy can thrive in developing countries with vast populations and diverse cultures.

Speaking about the two nations' bilateral collaboration, Naidu said that India and Austria have always been reliable partners, which was highlighted during the COVID-19 pandemic emergency. He expressed his gratitude to the Austrian government for providing emergency medical equipment during the second COVID-19 wave in India.

India-Austria Foreign Office Consultations

Last year, India and Austria held the sixth round of virtual Foreign Office Consultations, during which they reviewed various facets of bilateral relations, including political, economic, commercial, cultural, and intellectual links. The Indian side was headed by Dammu Ravi, Additional Secretary (Europe and COVID19), and the Austrian side was led by Ambassador Gregor Koessler, Director General for Political Affairs in the Austrian Federal Ministry for European and International Affairs, according to the MEA.

“India and Austria have warm and cordial relations which are based on shared values of democracy, freedom, rule of law and equality. Our bilateral relations are marked by strong linkages across institutions, academia, culture, and people-to-people ties,” MEA said in a statement.