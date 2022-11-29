Author Of 'Modi Stole My Mask' Explains Growing Protests Against China's Zero-COVID Policy

Author of the book Modi Stole My Mask: The Truth About India's Covid Crisis, Amit Bagaria, on Monday said that the anti-COVID-19 protests in Beijing against the Chinese Communist party’s (CPC) controversial ‘Zero COVID’ policy and clampdowns reflect broader economic and social turmoil within the neighbouring Southeast Asian country. Rare scenes of public rebuke and dissent have emerged in China with the public with thousands of demonstrators protesting across several cities over the weekend asking Chinese authoritarian leader Xi Jinping to step down over his zero-Covid strategy.

Chinese want to topple the CCP regime: Amit Bagaria

The unprecedented dissent among the Chinese population is aimed at defenestrating the authoritarian leader Xi Jinping’s regime due to CPC’s failure in handling the COVID-19 crisis. When asked by Republic Media Network’s editor in Chief Arnab Goswami whether, in contrast, India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government has managed to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic is a much better manner despite the humongous population and domestic challenges across some states, Bagaria appeared to agree. He noted that what’s happening in China can be summed up in two lines: 'Covid toh bahaana hai, CCP ko hataana hai’ that translates to “COVID-19 is a mere excuse, Chinese want to topple the CCP regime.”

The author underscored that the looming economic and trade-related challenges are an underlying trigger and have acted as a catalyst in searing public anger against the CPC. “Step down, Xi Jinping! Step down, Communist Party!” Protesters were heard chanting in the visuals recorded at the financial hub Shanghai as public frustration with the Chinese government outpoured including at the ultra-severe COVID rules instated by the government.

Amit Bagaria reiterated that businesses have stalled and people have suffered tremendously as can be seen among hundreds of workers that joined protests at Foxconn’s flagship iPhone plant in China formerly known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd. Footages uploaded online depicted angry Chinese citizens smashing the windows and surveillance cameras as they protested against the world's largest contract manufacturer and its policies. Security forces in hazmat suits were seen thrashing the workers with batons and deployed tear gas as scenes of ruckus ensued with Chinese citizens tearing down the quarantine barriers. Chinese have grown increasingly fed up with CPC’s inability to control the COVID-19 spread and imposing rampant lockdown measures triggering anger and defiance.

From Shanghai to the capital Beijing, the Chinese made cries of freedom and democracy as they demanded scrapping the zero-Covid policy, and author Amit Bagaria agreed that China may have something to learn from its neighbouring nation India’s own strategies that have proven to be successful in tackling one of the deadliest pandemics that brought lives at a standstill. The author noted that in his book, he has used the statistics and data to back his claims that India may have fared far better than some of the developed nations in tackling the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequently the recovery of the business post-COVID. India had managed to remain below in the index of the top 15 “most affected” countries of the world with its effective COVID-19 policies.