Author Tuhin Sinha Writes To PM Modi, Seeks Bharat Ratna For Freedom Fighter Birsa Munda

Well-known author Tuhin A Sinha has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 24 requesting for the Bharat Ratna to be conferred upon the tribal revolutionary icon Bhagwan Birsa Munda. In the letter, the author mentioned that, on this day, 'Bhagwan Birsa Munda had launched a massive revolution back in 1899 against the Britishers.' The letter says that no other leader has noted the sacrifice and valour of the freedom fighter as much as PM Modi has. Sinha has highlighted that more needs to be done to tribute Birsa Munda ahead of his 150th birth anniversary, which will fall in 2024.

"There is a growing sentiment among the people of Jharkhand that a lot more needs to be done to ensure justice to the magnificent yet largely unexplored legacy of Birsa Munda," read the letter.

The author lists a number of suggestions for remembrance of the freedom fighter:

Creation of India's biggest war memorial on foothills of Dombari hills

Conferring Bharat Ratna to Birsa Munda

Birsa Tourism Corridor

Replacing the term 'Adivasi' with 'Vanvasi'

The cultural narrative around Birsa Munda in Jharkhand’s development

In his letter to the PM, Tuhin has also stressed upon Birsa Munda's development plans in Jharkhand while asserting, "The state of Jharkhand, which came into existence on 15 November 2000, is yet to realize its true potential. The state with its rich reservoir of mineral resources, vast forest cover and concentrated industrialist belts deserves more. Weaving a strong cultural narrative into the state’s developments plans, could help in ushering this transformation.”

The Legend of Birsa Munda

Author Tuhin Sinha is all set to release his book The Legend of Birsa Munda, co-authored with Ankita Verma. He has researched extensively on Birsa Munda’s life. Tuhin’s book The Legend of Birsa Munda has been published by Amaryllis: An Imprint of Manjul Publishing House, and will soon be available in multiple Indian languages. Among other initiatives, the author, in collaboration will Indic Academy, plans to travel to Birsa Munda’s village Ulihatu, near Ranchi, and distribute 50 free copies to the descendants of Birsa Munda and the clan.

PM Modi's earlier tribute to the freedom fighter

On November 15, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had paid his tribute to Birsa Munda on the occasion of the tribal freedom fighter's birth anniversary. PM recalled his contribution in providing a sharp edge to the freedom movement and protecting the social interests of the tribal community. The occasion of the birth anniversary of Birsa Munda, the iconic tribal leader who led a rebellion against the British, is being celebrated as Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas.

In order to mark the occasion, PM Modi had also inaugurated the Bhagwan Birsa Munda Smriti Udyan cum Freedom Fighters Museum in Ranchi via video conferencing.

Image: ANI/@QRIOUS_FURIOUS-TWITTER