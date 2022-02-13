Author Vikram Sampath Targetted Over 'plagiarism', Kanchan Gupta Rubbishes Allegations

Author Vikram Sampath has again become the victim of the Left Cabal for writing a book on Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. This time, he has been accused of plagiarism. Reacting to the development, Kanchan Gupta, senior advisor of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, told Republic TV that every time the Left Cabal wants to hit out at someone, they throw much muck and some of it is going to stick. "The whole idea is that the individual will get dirtied," he said.

"I have seen the letter which 3 so-called academics have sent to the Royal Historical Society of which Vikram is a fellow. The whole idea is to de-platform him. Those who have sent the letter are Ananya Chakravarti, Audrey Truschke and Rohit Chopra. They are all known for their strident views on icons of Indian history who tend to be predominantly Hindu. The whole purpose is to defame and slander and present a particular school of history that shows them in poor light. This has been a story all along...The whole idea is to blackball Vikram Sampath," Gupta said.

He added, "Who cares what they think about Vikram Sampath. His book is a huge success. People are reading it. The number of copies sold far exceeds the number of copies these so-called historians have written or will write will ever sell. That adds up to their anger and frustration."

Letter sent to Royal Historical Society accusing Sampath of plagiarism

Ananya Chakravarti, Audrey Truschke and Rohit Chopra had sent a letter to the Royal Historical Society claiming that they have found a pervasive, long-standing pattern of plagiarism in the work of their recently elected fellow DR Vikram Sampath.

However, defending Sampath, Principal Economic Advisor and author Sanjeev Sanyal said that the evidence provided in the letter doesn't relate to any of Sampath's major works but the transcript of a speech he did at India Foundation in 2017.

"Second, the supposedly plagiarized sentences are from two scholars Vinayak Chaturvedi & Janaki Bakhle. They are both mentioned in the references, and the former is mentioned clearly in the text. Is it plagiarism when the source is mentioned prominently?." he asked.

Sanyal further added, "Third, Janaki Bakhle reviewed Vikram's book on Savarkar. She had both positive & negative comments, but nowhere did she mention plagiarism."