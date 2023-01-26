Authorities Demolish Outer Wall Of NC Leader Sagar’s House In Srinagar

Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday demolished the boundary wall and guard quarters of the residence of NC leader Ali Mohammad Sagar near the airport here, claiming it was built on state land. Officials said the boundary wall and guard quarters of Sagar's residence in Humhama area on the outskirts of the city were demolished as part of the administration's action against the encroachment on state land.

Sagar, a former minister, or his family were not present in the house at the time of the demolition, they said. The National Conference (NC) condemned the action, saying it smacks of political vendetta.

In a statement, the party said the demolition drive conducted at Sagar’s residence by government agencies clearly reeks of political vendetta and the misuse of government machinery. The government did not bother to even send a notice to the family concerned before going ahead with the demolition, the NC added.

Meanwhile, Sagar’s son and president of NC’s youth wing, Salman Sagar said the land was a proprietary land registered in the name of his mother.

Four kanals are registered in the name of my mother and two-three marlas of Shamilat (community) land is also registered and it was done 15 years ago, he said in a video put out on his Twitter account.

Salman claimed the family had adequate permission for the construction of the house as well as the boundary wall.

“This was a demonstration of the government’s hooliganism and terrorism, which was supported by its officials from revenue department, police and district administration Budgam for which they will get prime postings,” he said.

The NC leader alleged that the house has been kept open now and was a security threat to the family, adding that these were “oppressive measures and blackmailing tactics” by the government to crush them.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)