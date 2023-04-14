Authorities Disallow 'Jumma-tul-Vida' Prayers At J-K Jamia Masjid

The local authorities disallowed the congregational prayer on 'Jumma-tul-Vida' -- marking the last Friday of Ramzan -- at the Jamia Masjid here, the grand mosque's managing body said.

Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid -- the managing body of the mosque located in the city's Nowhatta area -- said in a statement that the district magistrate and police officials visited the shrine on Friday morning and asked the management to lock the gates as "the administration had decided that 'Jumma-tul-Vida' prayers will not be allowed at the mosque".

"The Auqaf strongly resents this move of the authorities causing great distress to lakhs of Muslims, who traditionally come from all parts of the Valley to offer prayers on the last and greatly blessed Friday of Ramzan in Jamia Masjid where offering prayers on (the) last Friday has great significance," the statement said.

Last month, the authorities disallowed the 'Shab-e-Barat' congregational prayers at the mosque.