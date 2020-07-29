Authorities To Be Held Accountable If Bed Not Given To COVID Patients In 30 Mins: AP CM

Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy has instructed officials to admit COVID-19 patients within 30 minutes failing which action would be initiated against them. During a Spandana review meeting with district collectors and SPs through video conference, the chief minister emphasised on allotting a bed to a patient within 30 minutes after being admitted to the hospital and said that collectors and joint collectors will be held responsible for any negligence.

Jagan instructed the officials to monitor the facilities being provided to patients and not to take a step back citing expenditure. He ordered the officials to display the bed strength, its availability along with toll-free numbers to lodge a complaint in case of inconvenience.

READ | From schools to colleges, Andhra Pradesh incentivises education for students & parents

"Without any excuses, a patient needs to be given a bed in 30 mins. No patient should say that I tried and I didn't get a bed. If that happens, collectors and joint collectors who are handling these affairs will be directly held accountable. This is one thing I am saying categorically. If a patient complains that he didn't get a bed, it's a blot on humanity. Please make sure that doctors showcase humanity. No hospital should ever say there were no beds. It will be treated as a serious crime," Jagan said.

READ | Sonu Sood on why he sent tractor to Andhra's farmer, says 'some power is guiding me'

The officials stated that so far around 32,000 beds were made available in 128 district COVID-19 hospitals, 8,000 beds in state Covid-19 hospitals and based on the health condition of the patient, it will be decided where they would be admitted. The chief minister also instructed officials to keep a stock of remdesivir drug in state COVID hospitals in case of emergencies. Jagan promised that In the next six months, around 17,000 doctors and staff would be recruited to treat COVID patients.

READ | Artificial Intelligence lab set up in GMRIT Andhra to equip students for AI technologies

The chief minister also directed the officials to bring awareness among the public to ensure people do not treat COVID-19 affected as untouchables. He said that there will be no virus in the dead bodies of the COVID-19 after a few hours and the family members or relatives could perform the last rites. He added that the government would perform the last rites of the deceased if nobody comes forward and Rs 15,000 would be given to the corresponding staff.

Jagan reviewed that the state has undertaken COVID-19 testing on a massive scale with 31,000 tests per million population and is conducting 50,000 tests every day. "Despite the absence of corporate hospitals in the state, the death rate is under control with only 1.06 percent, whereas the national average rate is 2.5 percent," he said.

"About 50 per cent of the total one lakh plus cases in the state have recovered and are leading normal life. The state government has been always providing accurate data on COVID-19 cases in the most transparent way. Even after recording 6,000 positive cases in a single day, the state did not hide facts," stated the officials.

READ | Somu Veerraju appointed Andhra BJP chief