Kalyan, Dombivli To Get 400 More Beds To Tackle Covid-19 As Cases Soar To 3,257

In a bid to tackle the increasing number of Coronavirus cases in Thane, the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) will get 200 intensive care units (ICU) beds and 200 oxygen beds in the coming days, the city’s guardian minister Eknath Shinde said on Saturday.

Speaking at a review meeting of the preparations taken to tackle the outbreak, Shinde addressed the need to increase beds in Kalyan and Dombivli. He also directed the civic body to emphasise on contact tracing and conduct mass screenings in localities. KDMC plans to set up more quarantine centres and hospitals soon.

READ | Maha: 92-year-old Woman Recovers From COVID-19 In Dombivli

Eknath Shinde directed the civic body to finalise a location for the beds at the earliest and urged the elected representatives to work as a team. Taking to Twitter, the Minister announced that a temporary COVID-19 hospital will be set up in Kalyan Dombivli area, as he inspected the ongoing construction work at the closed sports complex at Dombivli.

READ | COVID-19: Record 1,045 Cases On Sat Take Thane Past 20000-mark

Corporators seek 15-day lockdown

The city corporators also asked the guardian minister to impose a 15-day lockdown similar to Bhiwandi to reduce the surge of cases in Thane. KDMC commissioner Vijay Suryavanshi said the Municipal Corporation is considering the idea of a complete lockdown. The final decision is yet to be made.

On Saturday, the KDMC recorded 243 new cases of COVID-19, taking the tally to 3,257. With two more fatalities reported in the twin cities, the death toll has risen to 71.

In Thane, Coronavirus count crossed the 6,000-mark on Saturday, after 176 fresh cases took the total number of infections to 6,132. Thane recorded six new deaths, adding to the tally of 198. The recovery rate of the city stands at 51 percent. On Saturday alone, 114 people were discharged after recovery, a health officer from Thane Municipal Corporation said.

READ | Senior BMC Official, NCP Corporator From Thane Succumb To COVID-19 As Cases Cross 50,000

READ | COVID-19: 'Get Us Kerala Doctors, Nurses', Thane Municipal Corporation Tells Maha Govt