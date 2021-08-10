Auto Driver From Kerala Suffers Grave Injuries After Jackfruit Falls Through Rickshaw Roof

In a rare accident situation, an auto-rickshaw driver from Kerala suffered severe injuries after a jackfruit from a nearby tree fell onto his head through his rickshaw's roof. The driver named Sudarshan fell unconscious when the jackfruit hit his head near Plamood junction. He was admitted to the hospital immediately.

Jackfruit pierced through the auto-rickshaw roof

A resident of Kapikkad near Kottayam in Kerala, Sudarshan was on his way back from a trip when the bizarre incident took place on Sunday. the 50-year-old was driving his rickshaw across Maduravelo-Kuruppanthara road when the jackfruit from the tree pierced through the soft auto-rickshaw roof and hit his head. The intensity of the hit knocked him unconscious and he immediately fell to the ground. Locals around the corner immediately rushed to help Sudarshan and admitted him to Kottayam Medical College and Hospital.

According to reports, Sudarshan was saved from mortal injuries because the auto-rickshaw didn't go out of control. Some witnesses added, the auto-rickshaw driver was returning from a trip so there were no passengers in his vehicle. Meanwhile, the doctors after examinations informed that Sudarshan was safe and his injuries were not serious.

Jackfruit accidents are rare occurrences in Kerala even with increased plantations

In a similar freak incident, another Kerala auto driver from Belur in Kasaragod suffered a severe spine injury after a jackfruit fell on his head in May. He succumbed to his injuries after he underwent surgery in the hospital. Later, he also tested positive for COVID-19. The incident stirred up discussions in the State Assembly two months ago. The Health Ministry of the State was divided over the listing of such deaths. Later it said that such unnatural deaths cannot be listed under Covid deaths.

Even though jackfruit trees are common in Kerala, such incidents are rarest of rare occurrences. As a step to mitigate deforestation, the state administration has taken up jackfruit tree planting as a substitute for rubber plantations.

(With inputs from agencies) (Image: Unsplash/representative)